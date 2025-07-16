Axiom-4 Mission: After returning to Earth from ISS, Shubhanshu Shukla will forget THESE things, check full list here

Only the second Indian to travel to space and the first from the country to visit the International Space Station (ISS), Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla returned from space on Tuesday, i.e., July 15, completing a 20-day long space journey.

Only the second Indian to travel to space and the first from the country to visit the International Space Station (ISS), Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla returned from space on Tuesday, i.e., July 15, completing a 20-day long space journey that shapes the groundwork for India’s human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan.

After detaching from the International Space Station (ISS), the spacecraft took 20 hours to reach the Earth. During their 18-day stay on the ISS, their spacecraft completed 288 revolutions of the Earth, reports Indian Express. The splashdown took place around 3 p.m. (Indian time) in California, US. Let's get to know what all Shubhanshu Shukla will forget having returned to the Earth.

What all will Shubhanshu Shukla forget?

Upon splashdown, Shubhanshu Shukla, along with the two other astronauts, felt their body weight for the first time in 20 days following the Axiom-4 mission which kicked off on June 25. According to an Indian Express report, after the 20-day stay in microgravity conditions in space, their bodies need time to get accustomed to Earth once again, requiring assistance in standing up on their feet and in walking.

Moreover, the astronauts will have to get accustomed to holding things, especially after surviving in zero-gravity conditions in space. Group captain Shubhanshu Shukla will also require assistance in restoring body balance, eating or drinking.

Might experience exhaustion or tiredness

The astronauts might experience tiredness after returning to Earth, since it might take a while for them to get used to the Earth once again. In such circumstance, they might start hallucinating.