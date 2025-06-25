After days of patience, SpaceX Falcon 9 spacecraft with the Crew Dragon capsule and four astronauts-- including India's Shubhanshu Shukla-- was launched on Wednesday, i.e., June 25.

Shukla, 39, who is an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow was chosen by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as the prime astronaut for the historic mission. But do you know about his heartfelt message for India?

"What a ride! The Tiranga embossed on my shoulders tells me that I am with all of you. This journey of mine is not the beginning to the International Space Station (ISS) but to India's human space programme. I want all of you to be part of this journey". These were the first words of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla from space.

As the spacecraft was orbiting the Earth at an altitude of 200 km, Shukla said, "Namaskar, my dear countrymen! What a ride! We are back in space once again after 41 years. It's an amazing ride. We are revolving around the Earth at a speed of 7.5 kilometres per second".

About the mission

Shubhanshu Shukla's experience on the mission will be conducive to India's Gaganyaan space flight program, scheduled for 2027. The astronaut will spend 14 days on the ISS, conducting experiments and research on India's behalf.

Alongside him, mission commander Dr Peggy Whitson of the US, and mission specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary are part of the mission.