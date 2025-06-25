Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, one of the astronauts selected under India's Gaganyaan program, is set to create history today by becoming the second Indian to travel to space in past four decades.

Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, one of the astronauts selected under India's Gaganyaan program, is set to create history today by becoming the second Indian to travel to space in past four decades. As part of the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS), Shukla along with other three astronauts, will lift-off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida at 2:31 am EDT (12 noon IST).

As Shukla gears up to embark on the historic journey, he shared a heartwarming note for those who stood by his side during the mission -- especially his wife Kamna Shukla. In an Instagram post, he shared a beautiful picture of his wife leaning against a glass door with him on the other side.

"As we plan to leave the planet early morning of 25 Jun, I wish to thank everyone who has been involved in this mission for their support and also to all the people back home for their blessings and love. A big thank you to family and friends who have been my bedrock in this journey. Sometimes your close ones make sacrifices that you do not even fully understand but they do so out of their love for you," Shukla wrote.

Describing Kamna as a wonderful partner, he expressed gratitude towards her, saying "none of this was possible if it weren't for her".

"Special thanks to @kamnashubha for being the wonderful partner that you are. Without you none of this was possible but more importantly none of this would matter. No one travels to space alone.. we do so on the shoulders of so many more. I feel grateful to each and every one of you. THANK YOU," he concluded.

About Axiom-4

ThAe xiom-4 mission, the fourth private astronaut expedition to the International Space Station, was launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, propelled by a Falcon 9 rocket.

Shubhanshu Shukla's experience on the mission will be conducive to India's Gaganyaan space flight program, scheduled for 2027. The astronaut will spend 14 days on the ISS, conducting experiments and research on India's behalf.

Alongside him, mission commander Dr Peggy Whitson of the US, and mission specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary are part of the mission.