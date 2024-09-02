Twitter
India

Avyaya Aerospace India Pvt Ltd: Revolutionizing India's Defence with Indigenous Swarm Drone Technology

These drones can be programmed to carry out particular tasks using an algorithm to carry out a variety of duties, including surveillance.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 02, 2024, 09:05 PM IST

Avyaya Aerospace India Pvt Ltd: Revolutionizing India's Defence with Indigenous Swarm Drone Technology
Avyaya’s Aerospace India Pvt Ltd is in the process of manufacturing and testing its Lethal Swarm Drones systems which is not just another drone system. It’s a marvel of cutting-edge technology, equipped with AI-driven software that enables it to identify and recognise targets with precision which is Completely backed up and Made in India only
 
The system is comprised of multiple drones controlled from a single station. These drones can be programmed to carry out particular tasks using an algorithm to carry out a variety of duties, including surveillance.
 
Avyaya Aerospace is committed to make drones and use Spares & parts which are Make in India only and no components from outside Indian Soil as the commitment towards Atmanirbhar Initiative
 
As we all know that the Indian Army is preparing to transform itself into a technology-enabled force. It has been learnt that the Army has begun submitting a Make II case for the Autonomous Surveillance and Armed Drone Swarm (ASAD-S)
 
Swarm drones are multiple unmanned aerial flying platforms integrated as a single networked system self-contained for communication, reconnaissance and weapons/munitions to strike an enemy target In view of the lack of indigenous resources, importing weapons and ammunition from other countries was the only option left for the nation.

The import of surveillance systems, arms, and ammunition requires a substantial amount of foreign exchange. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has considerably disrupted the supply chain and, therefore India’s dependence on foreign suppliers for defence requirements. 
 
To bridge the voids in its operational preparedness, AvyayaAerospace is giving impetus to the indigenisation ecosystem for its supply of resources and the production of defence goods within the country. 
 
The Indian government has been making significant endeavours to indigenise and acquire swarm drone technology in order to improve military capabilities. Swarm drones are an advanced form of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that can be commanded by a single operator or autonomously. They are designed to saturate enemy defences by sheer numbers of drones and can be controlled by either method 
 
Upcoming New Initiatives from Avyaya Aerospace – ( Make in India Concept – Please add notes On the Lines of Prime Minister of India under Atmanirbhar Bharat Initiative ) Make in India 
 
1. Swarm Drone Systems for Surveillance and Attack Operations: Avyaya Aerospace is building its first-of-its-kind Make-in-India Drones which are technologically advanced drone systems for multipurpose usage. These swarm drones are primarily used for surveillance and attack. However, this new kind of drone can conduct both kinds of tasks; the primary difference is the technology equipment gadgets through which these drones can identify the target.
 
2. Loitering Munitions and High-Altitude Drones: Avyayais also into testing and production of high-altitude drones and loitering munitions. Both weapons systems can fly to higher heights to drop a payload and are usually employed for reconnaissance and offensive operations.

