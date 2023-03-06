'Avoid unnecessary crowds, wear masks': Karnataka govt issues new advisory amid rising H3N2 cases (file photo)

Cases of the H3N2 variant of Influenza A virus are rising in parts of India. Due to this, the Karnataka government called a high-level meeting on Monday and took stock of the situation. After the meeting, State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that has been made masks mandatory for healthcare staff in hospitals.

He further asked people to avoid unnecessary gatherings including children, people above 65 years of age who have comorbidities and pregnant women. He earlier said that the Centre's guidelines in this regard will be adhered to.

Sudhakar said, "We've also advised children, people above 65 years of age who have comorbidities and pregnant women to take preventive measures and avoid the unnecessary crowd and undertake hygiene protocols."

Earlier today, he said that 26 persons have tested positive for the H3N2 variant in the state, and among these two cases are reported from Bengaluru, IANS reported. "The children below the age of 15 years face more danger from the H3N2 variant. It also infects persons above the age of 60 years," he stated.

"It's not alarming as such, still, we thought we should meet with the expert's committee and take stock of the situation...We have decided to mandate all health staff to wear masks while they are working in the facilities," he further said, Times Now reported.

A persistent cough, sometimes accompanied by fever, running through India for the past two-three months is due to Influenza A subtype H3N2, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) experts have said.

