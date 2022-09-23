Avoid 'unnecessary comments' on party president candidates: Congress after spokesperson’s jibe at Shashi Tharoor

File Photo

After first indications of Congress members choosing sides ahead of next month’s party president polls for a “non-Gandhi” president, the party has asked its spokespersons and office holders to refrain from commenting on candidates.

The notification, reported by agencies citing sources, came after Congress leader Gourav Vallabh taunted Shashi Tharoor over his probable presidential bid. Vallabh had extended support to party president contender and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot while taking a dig at Tharoor.

Congress General Secretary incharge of Communication department Jairam Ramesh has urged all the “spokespersons and office-bearers of the Communications Department of AICC to refrain from commenting on any colleague of ours contesting the elections for the post of Congress President. We all have our individual preferences but our job is to highlight only the following," sources were quoted as saying.

“Spokespersons have to ensure that elections are seen to be free and fair. If elections have to be held on Oct 17th so be it. We welcome it,” the sources further quoted the notification as saying. On his comments, Vallabh had clarified that he had made them in the capacity of a Congress worker and not spokesperson.

“Only one major contribution” jibe at Shashi Tharoor

Vallabh had said in a series of tweets that “if Rahul Gandhi ji remains steadfast on his decision (of not taking up the Congress chief post)” and the choice is between “the two names that are appearing in public discussion”, then “there is no comparison between the two”, commenting on Gehlot and Tharoor.

He voiced support for Gehlot saying he had 45 years of "spotless" political life, and experience as “Union minister, three times chief minister, five times MP, five times MLA” and “defeated Narendra Modi-Amit Shah in a direct contest”.

"On the other hand there is Shashi Tharoor sahib who has made only one major contribution to the party in the last eight years -- sent letters to Congress President Sonia Gandhi ji when she was hospitalised, this act caused pain to crores of party workers like me. The choice is very simple and clear," he had said.

Meanwhile, Gehlot confirmed his candidature on Friday, saying that while senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh said that he was not in the race for the party president.

READ | Confirmed! Ashok Gehlot to contest polls for Congress President post

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)