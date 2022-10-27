‘Avoid unilateral actions’: What China said on Kashmir conflict between India and Pakistan

Police patrolling in Jammu and Kashmir (File photo)

As tensions remain high between India and China over conflicts at the border, the Chinese Foreign Ministry talked about the Kashmir conflict between India and Pakistan, and how both countries should resolve these tensions peacefully.

During a media briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning answered a question raised by a Pakistani journalist and said that India and Pakistan should resolve the Kashmir issue through dialogue and consultations and avoid taking "unilateral actions" that could further complicate the situation.

The Chinese government official further said that China's position on the issue of Kashmir has been "consistent and clear" and the conflict between India and Pakistan should be resolved peacefully, using dialogue and diplomacy.

“This is an issue left over from history between India and Pakistan and should be properly managed in a peaceful way in accordance with the UN charter, relevant Security Council resolutions, and relevant bilateral agreements," Mao said.

She further added, “Relevant parties should avoid taking unilateral actions that could further complicate the situation but rather engage in dialogue and consultations to resolve the dispute and maintain peace and stability in the region.”

Though many countries, including China, have often cited their opinions about the issue, India has sternly said that it will always reject third-party intervention on the Kashmir issue, saying that matters related to the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir are entirely its internal affairs.

In March earlier this year, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said, “Other countries including China have no locus standi to comment. They should note that India refrains from the public judgment of their internal issues.”

The conflict between India and Pakistan over Jammu and Kashmir has been brewing for decades now, with cross-border terrorism infiltrating the country from Pakistan. The tension further escalated when India decided to abrogate Article 370, revoking the special status of the union territory.

Following India's decision, Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi and expelled the Indian envoy. Trade ties between Pakistan and India have largely been frozen since then.

(With PTI inputs)

