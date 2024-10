'Avoid non-essential...': India's advisory amid escalating Iran-Israel tensions

The foreign ministry said it is closely monitoring the recent escalation in security situation in the region.

In light of the escalating Iran-Israel tensions, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued a travel advisory for Indian citizens. Indians have been asked to avoid travelling to Iran after they launched a massive missile attack on Israel while those already present in the country have been asked to stay vigilant.