'Avoid making statements': Amit Shah pulls up Giriraj Singh for comments on Bihar NDA iftar party

A day after Union Minister Giriraj Singh in a tweet has called out Bihar NDA iftar party a 'dikhawa', Union Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah Tuesday asked Giriraj Singh to avoid making such statements.

Giriraj Singh had tweeted pictures of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan, Bihar BJP chief Sushil Kumar Modi and others who had attended iftar party and termed called it a 'dikhawa'.

According to reports, Amit Shah has asked Giriraj Singh that such things should not happen again.

Earlier Monday, Giriraj Singh took to Twitter and said it would be better if they (JDU and LJP) had organised such gatherings during Navratri.

Tweeting these pictures, Giriraj Singh had said, "How beautiful the pictures would have been if fruit only feasts were organised during Navratri with similar affection? Why do we fall behind when it comes to our own practices and religion and ahead in showoff?"

However, his comment was not well received by alliance party JDU leader Ashok Chaudhary who in a strong rebuttal termed him a 'hard Hindutva' leader and asked people not to take him seriously.

Nitish Kumar too on Tuesday rebuked the union minister and said Singh makes such statements so that media makes news out of it. "He (Giriraj Singh) does all this so that media makes news out of it."