Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Video: Huge avalanche near Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand, no damage reported

Kedarnath temple is located in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand in the lap of the Garhwal Himalayas.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 11:50 AM IST

Video: Huge avalanche near Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand, no damage reported
Screengrab from video tweeted by ANI.

A massive avalanche occurred near the Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand on Saturday. However, no damage was caused to the temple. According to reports, the giant glacier behind the Kedarnath was broken for the second time since the last month and appeared like a watershed from distance.

"An avalanche occurred this morning in the Himalayan region but no damage was sustained to the Kedarnath temple," Ajendra Ajay, President, Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee told ANI. Details regarding the status of Yatra are currently awaited.

Earlier on September 22, an avalanche had occurred in the catchment of Chorabari Glacier at Kedarnath Dham. Chorabari Glacier is situated at a distance of about 5 km behind Kedarnath temple. It is raining heavily in the state for the last few days.

READ | Navratri celebrations: Check out this beautiful drone footage of people performing Garba in Gujarat

National Highway (NH)- 109 at Rudraprayag was blocked on Thursday, with long queues of vehicles after a sudden landslide led to the roll down of debris from the hill near Tarsali village in Rudraprayag. The blockage of the NH lead to long queues of vehicles being formed on both sides of the road.

(With inputs from ANI) 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Breastfeeding: Avoid THESE foods during breastfeeding
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 469 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 1
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.