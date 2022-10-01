Video: Huge avalanche near Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand, no damage reported

Screengrab from video tweeted by ANI.

A massive avalanche occurred near the Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand on Saturday. However, no damage was caused to the temple. According to reports, the giant glacier behind the Kedarnath was broken for the second time since the last month and appeared like a watershed from distance.

WATCH Uttarakhand An avalanche occurred this morning in the Himalayan region but no damage was sustained to the Kedarnath temple Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee President Ajendra Ajay pic.twitter.com/fyi2WofTqZ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 1, 2022

"An avalanche occurred this morning in the Himalayan region but no damage was sustained to the Kedarnath temple," Ajendra Ajay, President, Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee told ANI. Details regarding the status of Yatra are currently awaited.

Earlier on September 22, an avalanche had occurred in the catchment of Chorabari Glacier at Kedarnath Dham. Chorabari Glacier is situated at a distance of about 5 km behind Kedarnath temple. It is raining heavily in the state for the last few days.

READ | Navratri celebrations: Check out this beautiful drone footage of people performing Garba in Gujarat

National Highway (NH)- 109 at Rudraprayag was blocked on Thursday, with long queues of vehicles after a sudden landslide led to the roll down of debris from the hill near Tarsali village in Rudraprayag. The blockage of the NH lead to long queues of vehicles being formed on both sides of the road.

(With inputs from ANI)