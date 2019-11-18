Avalanche hits Army positions in Siachen, soldiers trapped in snow: Report
The avalanche had taken place in the Northern Glacier where the altitude is around 18,000 feet and above.
Picture for representation
Written By
Edited By
Ahamad Fuwad
Source
DNA webdesk
A number of jawans are stuck under snow after an avalanche hit Army positions in the Siachen Glacier on Monday, sources said.
News agency ANI reported the avalanche had taken place in the Northern Glacier where the altitude is around 18,000 feet and above.
The avalanche had hit the Army positions in the northern glacier at around 3.30 pm and rescue and recovery operations are currently underway, the report said.