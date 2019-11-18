Avalanche hits Army positions in Siachen; four soldiers, two civilian porters killed

Four soldiers and two civilian porters were killed after an avalanche hit Army positions in the Siachen Glacier on Monday, reports said.

News agency ANI reported the avalanche had taken place in the Northern Glacier where the altitude is around 18,000 feet and above.

"Eight personnel operating in Northern Sector of Siachen Glacier at an altitude of 19,000 feet were hit by an avalanche today. Avalanche Rescue Teams from nearby posts rushed to the location," the Indian Army said in a statement.

"All 8 personnel were pulled out of avalanche debris. 7 individuals who were critically injured, accompanied by medical teams were evacuated by helicopters to nearest Military Hospital. 6 casualties; 4 soldiers&2 civilian porters, succumbed to extreme hypothermia," it added.

The avalanche had hit the Army positions in the northern glacier at around 3.30 pm and rescue and recovery operations are currently underway, the report said.

Earlier, reports said eight soldiers were trapped under the snow. IANS reported that the soldiers were a part of a patrolling group.

"The soldiers were part of a patrol. They have been trapped at a height of between 18,000 and 19,000 feet above sea level after they were hit by a snow avalanche. Operations have been launched and are underway to search and rescue them," a senior Army official was quoted as saying by IANS.

Avalanches and landslides are common at Siachen Glacier which is recognised as the world's highest militarised zone.