Avail these Aadhar services on phone without internet through SMS

In recent times, India's internet penetration has increased and it has reached every small village and town. Due to cheap data and mobile phones, smartphones have now come in everyone's hands. Every small and big piece of information can be easily obtained by anyone in just a few minutes. Despite this, there is a large population of those people who do not know much about the internet, and for such people, UIDAI is providing many facilities.

UIDAI has started some such services related to Aadhaar, which you can get through SMS. For this, neither you need to open the UIDAI website on the internet nor download the Aadhar app. There is no need for a smartphone for this, anyone can get these services even from a simple feature phone, which does not have the facility of internet.

Users can avail many services related to Aadhaar such as generation or retrieval of Virtual ID (VID), locking or unlocking their Aadhaar, biometric locking, and unlocking. All you have to do is to send an SMS from your registered mobile number to the helpline number 1947 for whatever facility or service you want. So let us understand how to get Aadhaar related services with just one SMS.

How to generate Virtual ID

- To generate Virtual ID, go to the message box of the mobile and enter GVID (SPACE) and the last 4 digits of your Aadhaar number and send it to 1947.- To get your VID, type RVID (SPACE) and enter the last four digits of your Aadhaar number.

You can get OTP in two ways. First through your Aadhaar number, second through your VID.

- For Aadhaar to OTP type- GETOTP (space) and enter the last four digits of your Aadhaar.- For VID to OTP type - GETOTP (space) and enter the last 6 digits of your official virtual ID in SMS

Lock and unlock Aadhar

You can lock or unlock your Aadhaar with just one SMS. The advantage of this is that no person can misuse your Aadhaar. You can lock it when you want and unlock it when you want to use it. To lock your Aadhaar, you need to have a VID.

Locking process via SMS

1. In the first SMS, go to TEXT and enter GETOTP (SPACE) and the last four digits of your Aadhaar number.2. The second SMS should be sent immediately after receiving the OTP. Enter this LOCKUID (SPACE) last 4 digits of your Aadhaar (SPACE) 6 digit OTP

Un-locking process via SMS

1: Go to SMS and type GETOTP (SPACE) then enter the last 6 digits of your VID.2: Send another SMS, write UNLOCK (SPACE) last 6 digits of your VID (SPACE) enter 6 digit OTP.