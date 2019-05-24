Headlines

India

Autonomous District Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Assam: BJP's Harensingh Bey wins comfortably

All the five assembly segments under Autonomous District- Haflong, Bokajan, Howraghat, Diphu and Baithalangso were won by BJP in the last elections.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 24, 2019, 06:28 AM IST

Autonomous District Lok Sabha Election results updates:

Final update: 

Horen Singh Bey of BJP won against rival Biren Singh Engti of Congress by a margin of 239626 votes

At 12:23 am, Horen Singh Bey of BJP took a lead ahead of rival Biren Singh Engti of Congress by a margin of 2.3 lakh votes.

Autonomous district Lok Sabha constituency profile: 

Autonomous district Lok Sabha constituency is one of the five seats in Assam which is going to polls on April 18. The Lok Sabha constituency consists of two autonomous districts, Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao. This ST reserved seat is home to a large number of tribal groups who will determine the fate of the candidates. 

Surprisingly, unlike other seats in North-East India boasting of significant tribal population, here is a straight fight between BJP and Congress. Congress has reposed their faith on five-time MP veteran Biren Singh Engti. He has won the last three elections in a row and had earlier won in 1977 and 1984. BJP has fielded Harensingh Bey hailing from Karbi Anglong. 

All the five assembly segments under Autonomous District- Haflong, Bokajan, Howraghat, Diphu and Baithalangso were won by BJP in the last elections. BJP is also in power in district council of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao. That makes the job of veteran Engti much difficult. 

BJP candidate Bey is a former rebel who is now part of Karbi Anglong council. Historically, the seat has seen Congress domination in patches alongside the influence of Autonomous State Demand Council. Jayanta Ronpi won the seat four times. Former Lok Sabha deputy speaker George Gilbert has won as Independent thrice from this seat.  But if indeed BJP manages to repeat its assembly performance, new history will be made in the Autonomous district constituency consisting of 7.95 lakh voters.

