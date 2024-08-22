Twitter
Why are auto-taxi drivers in Delhi-NCR on strike today? Here's all you should know

The Delhi-NCR to face major transportation issues for the next two days as auto and taxi driver unions in Delhi-NCR have announced a strike on August 22 and August 23. The strike is organised by over 15 unions from Delhi-NCR.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 07:05 AM IST

The Delhi-NCR to face major transportation issues for the next two days as auto and taxi driver unions in Delhi-NCR have announced a strike on August 22 and August 23. The strike is organised by over 15 unions from Delhi-NCR.

The unions have called for a strike to protest the adverse effects of app-based cab services on their livelihoods. They argue that while app companies charge drivers large charges, these services have drastically decreased their income. The unions claim that despite voicing these issues, neither the the central nor state governments have done anything to resolve the problem. They are now calling for government action to address these issues. 

“For several years, we have been writing to governments and departments about companies like Ola and Uber, but no one listens. These companies present their side, and the government presents its side, but these businesses operate as a game of donations, with the government also involved. We demand an end to this game, ” news agency IANS quoted President of Delhi Auto Taxi Transport Congress Union Kishan Verma as saying.

According to media reports, a two-day strike has been called by over 15 major auto and taxi driver unions in Delhi-NCR, including the Taxi Driver Army Union, Delhi Auto Tricycle Driver Union, and Rajdhani Tourist Driver Union. Over 100,000 cabs, autos, and 400,000 taxis will be off the roads.  

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
