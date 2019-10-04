Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to visit India in January, calls India a 'natural partner'

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will visit India in January, his first visit to India after becoming the Prime Minister. Addressing the Sydney town hall Scott Morrison said, "So I am honoured to accept the invitation of my friend Prime Minister Modi to visit India in January, including to deliver the inaugural address at the Raisina Dialogue."

Adding, "My visit will be another step in cementing India in the top tier of Australia’s partnerships."

He will be accompanied by a high-level business delegation that will be led by Ashok Jacob, Chair of the Australia-India Council Board.

Calling India "natural partner for Australia" Morrison said, "India is a great success story of our region. A land of durable institutions and shared values."

On the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership free trade agreement being negotiated between 16 countries which include ASEAN, India, Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea PM Scott said, "it will draw India more substantially into the Indo-Pacific economy."

RCEP FTA once concluded will have a combined population of 3.5 billion and a combined GDP of US$25.7 billion.

Last week, USA, Australia, India and Japan met at the foreign ministers level for the first time in New York. Both Australia and India are keen on the emerging Indo Pacific concept which is based on ASEAN centrality.

PM Modi first visited Australia in 2014 for the G20 summit being hosted by the country. Australia PM Scott Morrison had called PM Modi on 23rd May to congratulated him on his victory in 17th Lok Sabha General Elections. During the same conversation, Prime Minister Modi also congratulated "Prime Minister Morrison for guiding his Liberal-National Coalition Party to victory in recently concluded elections in Australia", a ministry of external affairs release said.