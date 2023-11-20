Headlines

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong lands in India for 2+2 Ministerial dialogue

Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles and Foreign Minister Penny Wong to engage in meetings with their Indian counterparts Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar.

ANI

Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong arrived in the national capital to participate in the second India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on Monday morning.

She was accorded a warm welcome at the Air Force Station, Palam, in New Delhi.

"A warm welcome to FM @SenatorWong of Australia as she arrives in New Delhi to co-chair the 2nd India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue and the 14th Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue. A rich agenda of discussion covering various facets of India-Australia partnership awaits," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles has already arrived in India for the 2+2 dialogue.

The two Australian leaders will co-chair the dialogue with their Indian counterparts, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Earlier, Marles had said that "India is a top-tier security partner for Australia and our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is one of practical, tangible actions that directly benefit the Indo-Pacific region".

Further noting that this year has seen a number of firsts in the India-Australia defence relationship, including an Indian submarine visit to Perth and Australia's hosting of Exercise Malabar, Marles added that all this demonstrates the growing closeness of both nation's defence and security partnerships, according to the Australian Foreign Ministry.

"Our cooperation with India is at the heart of Australia's approach to ensuring the Indo-Pacific remains open, inclusive and resilient," he added.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister Wong stated that the India-Australia partnership is central to the stability and prosperity of our shared region.

"Along with our deepening defence and security cooperation, Australia is committed to partnering with India more closely for the benefit of our region, in the Indian Ocean, in Southeast Asia and in the Pacific," she emphasised.

Moreover, the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue is a cornerstone of the India-Australia relationship and an opportunity to progress in working together to shape the type of region they want.

During their meeting, the ministers will advance cooperation on their shared regional interests, including defence, security, renewable energy and technology, the statement added.

 
