Dhurandhar box office collection day 40: Ranveer Singh film sees slight growth due to discounted ticket prices, earns Rs...
Australia puts India in 'highest-risk' category for student visas: What does it mean?
Parasakthi in trouble: Tamil Nadu Youth Congress demands ban on Sivakarthikeyan film, says it 'distorts history, maligns...'
BTS world tour 2026-27 dates out: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jung Kook to do 79 shows in 34 cities; is India on the list?
DNA TV Show: Why has Trump announced 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran?
The Raja Saab box office collection day 5: Prabhas film continues to decline, set to become huge flop, earns just Rs...
Canada’s biggest gold heist: Who are Indian-origin men involved in Project 24K case? Police make one arrest, know how it happened
Toxic: Yash film lands in BIG legal trouble ahead of clash with Dhurandhar 2, complaint filed for 'sexually explicit' scenes
J-K: Multiple drone sightings reported near LoC, second time in 48 hours
Gautam Adani's company wins Rs 18000 crore transmission order; check details
INDIA
The changes came into effect on 8 January, with an official statement saying: "This change in Evidence Levels will assist with the effective management of emerging integrity issues, while continuing to facilitate genuine students seeking a quality education in Australia."
Australia has placed India into its highest-risk category for student visas, thereby imposing stricter document requirements and heightened scrutiny on applications. This has been done by reclassifying India to the Assessment Level 3 or AL3 category. India is one of the Australia's largest source countries for international students, reportedly accounting for nearly 1,40,000 of the nation's approximately 6,50,000 enrolments. India was earlier placed in the AL2 category.
The changes reportedly came into effect on 8 January, with an official statement saying: "This change in Evidence Levels will assist with the effective management of emerging integrity issues, while continuing to facilitate genuine students seeking a quality education in Australia." Several other South Asian countries -- including Nepal, Bangladesh, and Bhutan -- have also been reclassified to the highest-risk tier. The news comes after Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese faced criticism for failing to act against a major international racket involving fake educational certificates.
As per the reclassification, students will reportedly be required to furnish "more extensive proof of finances, English proficiency and genuine temporary entrant intentions, among other criteria." Students can also expect to face more rigorous background checks, including heightened verification of bank statements and other documents. Besides, the visa processing time is likely to increase as a result of the greater scrutiny. According to the Australian education ministry, India is only second to China in terms of the number of international students enrolled in its institutes. As per data from 2025, around 1.9 lakh Chinese students are enrolled in the country.