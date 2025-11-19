FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Australia: 8 month-pregnant Indian techie, out on walk, killed after BMW crash in Sydney

Emergency responders treated Dhareshwar — who was only weeks away from delivering her second baby — before rushing her to Westmead Hospital. Despite efforts to save her, both she and her unborn child died shortly after, police confirmed.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Nov 19, 2025, 01:43 PM IST

Australia: 8 month-pregnant Indian techie, out on walk, killed after BMW crash in Sydney
In a tragic incident in Australia, an Indian-origin woman who was eight months pregnant died along with her unborn child after being hit by a car in Sydney. Samanvitha Dhareshwar, 33, was out for a walk with her husband and their three-year-old son on George Street in Hornsby shortly after 8 pm last Friday when the incident occurred.

7news.com quoted the police as saying a Kia vehicle had slowed down at the entry of a car park to allow the family to cross. Moments later, the Kia was hit from behind by a BMW, forcing it to lurch forward and crash into Dhareshwar.

Emergency responders treated Dhareshwar — who was only weeks away from delivering her second baby — before rushing her to Westmead Hospital. Despite efforts to save her, both she and her unborn child died shortly after, police confirmed.

Her LinkedIn profile shows that Dhareshwar worked as an IT systems analyst at Alsco Uniforms. The 48-year-old driver of the Kia and the 19-year-old BMW driver were not physically injured, and no other passengers were in either car. Police arrested the BMW driver, identified as Aaron Papazoglu, the following day.

Papazoglu now faces charges including dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning death, and causing the loss of a foetus. During his bail hearing, Magistrate Ray Plibersek denied bail, calling the case “absolutely tragic” and noting that the consequences were devastating for both families. “The community’s heart goes out to the victim’s family for this tragic loss,” he added.

