Australia: 8 month-pregnant Indian techie, out on walk, killed after BMW crash in Sydney
Who was Jamal Khashoggi? Why does his widow demand apology from Saudi Arabia crown prince? How is it related to Donald Trump?
BJP makes BIG decision, Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Sinha to remain Bihar Deputy CMs; Will Nitish Kumar return as CM? Oath ceremony likely to be on...
IND vs SA: Team India rope in THIS ambidextrous spinner to tackle South Africa spin threat ahead of 2nd test in Guwahati, he is from..., age is...
What is China’s 9-9-6 work culture that Infosys' Narayana Murthy cites to justify 72-hour work-week?
Hrithik Roshan's mother pays touching tribute to Zarine Khan, opens up about her son's divorce from Sussanne Khan: 'Our children grew apart and...'
Mukesh Ambani's BIG offer for Reliance Jio users, rolls out Gemini 3 update, customers can get it for Rs...
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha reveal name of their newborn baby boy with adorable pics; here's what it means
Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan groove to O Oh Jaane Jaana, fans say 'love how SRK knows the steps'; Watch
Madhuri Dixit teases her next project with thrilling references to her popular songs, fans say 'Mrs Deshpande is coming'
INDIA
Emergency responders treated Dhareshwar — who was only weeks away from delivering her second baby — before rushing her to Westmead Hospital. Despite efforts to save her, both she and her unborn child died shortly after, police confirmed.
In a tragic incident in Australia, an Indian-origin woman who was eight months pregnant died along with her unborn child after being hit by a car in Sydney. Samanvitha Dhareshwar, 33, was out for a walk with her husband and their three-year-old son on George Street in Hornsby shortly after 8 pm last Friday when the incident occurred.
7news.com quoted the police as saying a Kia vehicle had slowed down at the entry of a car park to allow the family to cross. Moments later, the Kia was hit from behind by a BMW, forcing it to lurch forward and crash into Dhareshwar.
Emergency responders treated Dhareshwar — who was only weeks away from delivering her second baby — before rushing her to Westmead Hospital. Despite efforts to save her, both she and her unborn child died shortly after, police confirmed.
Her LinkedIn profile shows that Dhareshwar worked as an IT systems analyst at Alsco Uniforms. The 48-year-old driver of the Kia and the 19-year-old BMW driver were not physically injured, and no other passengers were in either car. Police arrested the BMW driver, identified as Aaron Papazoglu, the following day.
Papazoglu now faces charges including dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning death, and causing the loss of a foetus. During his bail hearing, Magistrate Ray Plibersek denied bail, calling the case “absolutely tragic” and noting that the consequences were devastating for both families. “The community’s heart goes out to the victim’s family for this tragic loss,” he added.