India

India

'Auspicious arrival of...': PM Modi shares adorable photos of new addition to family

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared glimpses of a new addition to his family.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 14, 2024, 01:11 PM IST

'Auspicious arrival of...': PM Modi shares adorable photos of new addition to family
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image/ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is widely known for his affection towards animals, especially cows. He is often captured pampering and feeding cows lliving at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, Delhi. 

Meanwhile, an adorable video of a new member of the Prime Minister's house has captured everyone's attention on social media. PM Modi has shared glimpses of the newly born calf, named Deepjyoti. 

He shared a beautiful video on his 'X' handle in which he was captured showering love on the adorable fur baby, carrying it in his laps. 

 

 

"It is said in our scriptures - 'Gaav: Sarvasukha Prada:' There has been a auspicious arrival of a new member in the Prime Minister Housing Family on Lok Kalyan Marg. In the Prime Minister's residence, the beloved mother cow has given birth to a new calf, which has a symbol of light on its forehead. Hence, I have named it ‘Deepjyoti’", the PM captioned the video. 

The video begins with Deepjyoti following the Prime Minister, as it walked through the door taking little steps. Next, PM Narendra Modi was seen garlanding the little baby and planting a kiss on its cheeks. Deepjyoti gracefully sat in Prime Minister's laps, as he ran his hands through its fur. 

He also shared pictures of Deepjyoti and wrote, "A new member at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg! Deepjyoti is truly adorable."

Several netizens have also commented on the lovely video. 

"Today's most beautiful video", an 'X' user wrote. 

Another user wrote, "Cute!"

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
