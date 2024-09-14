'Auspicious arrival of...': PM Modi shares adorable photos of new addition to family

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared glimpses of a new addition to his family.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is widely known for his affection towards animals, especially cows. He is often captured pampering and feeding cows lliving at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, Delhi.

Meanwhile, an adorable video of a new member of the Prime Minister's house has captured everyone's attention on social media. PM Modi has shared glimpses of the newly born calf, named Deepjyoti.

He shared a beautiful video on his 'X' handle in which he was captured showering love on the adorable fur baby, carrying it in his laps.

हमारे शास्त्रों में कहा गया है - गाव: सर्वसुख प्रदा:'।



लोक कल्याण मार्ग पर प्रधानमंत्री आवास परिवार में एक नए सदस्य का शुभ आगमन हुआ है।



प्रधानमंत्री आवास में प्रिय गौ माता ने एक नव वत्सा को जन्म दिया है, जिसके मस्तक पर ज्योति का चिह्न है।



इसलिए, मैंने इसका नाम 'दीपज्योति'… pic.twitter.com/NhAJ4DDq8K September 14, 2024

"It is said in our scriptures - 'Gaav: Sarvasukha Prada:' There has been a auspicious arrival of a new member in the Prime Minister Housing Family on Lok Kalyan Marg. In the Prime Minister's residence, the beloved mother cow has given birth to a new calf, which has a symbol of light on its forehead. Hence, I have named it ‘Deepjyoti’", the PM captioned the video.

The video begins with Deepjyoti following the Prime Minister, as it walked through the door taking little steps. Next, PM Narendra Modi was seen garlanding the little baby and planting a kiss on its cheeks. Deepjyoti gracefully sat in Prime Minister's laps, as he ran his hands through its fur.

He also shared pictures of Deepjyoti and wrote, "A new member at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg! Deepjyoti is truly adorable."

Several netizens have also commented on the lovely video.

"Today's most beautiful video", an 'X' user wrote.

Another user wrote, "Cute!"