‘Aur maaro mujhe’: UP jail warden gets beaten up with sticks by colleagues, incident caught on camera

On camera, a jail warden in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli was beaten up with sticks by his own colleagues, with the video now going viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 12:32 PM IST

‘Aur maaro mujhe’: UP jail warden gets beaten up with sticks by colleagues, incident caught on camera
UP Jail warden gets beaten up by sticks inside jail premises (Screengrab)

In a bizarre incident in Uttar Pradesh, a jail warden from Raebareli was seen getting thrashed with sticks by his own colleagues inside the premises of the jail. The entire incident was caught on camera, and the video soon went viral on social media.

The video is of Raebareli Jail Warden Mukesh Dubey, who is in charge of the jail mess. In the video, three people can be seen beating up Dubey with sticks for several minutes, after which the other jail authorities stepped in to put an end to the violence.

As per media reports, all of the men seen thrashing Dubey, work in the Raebareli jail in Uttar Pradesh. The incident was captured by a CCTV camera installed outside the jail, and the video was soon uploaded on social media, where it went viral.

 

 

Dubey, who was in charge of the jail mess, was being beaten up because of a dispute regarding the food being served to the staff and inmates. His other colleagues felt that he was harming the business of the Raebareli jail canteen.

In the middle of receiving the beating, Mukesh Dubey can be heard saying “aur maaro mujhe” while his three colleagues continue to hit him with sticks and two others kept watching the beating. All five jail personnel involved in the incident have now been suspended.

Soon after the video went viral on social media, the Raebareli police jumped into action to take a view of the incident. They replied to the video on Twitter and revealed that all those involved have been suspended, and an internal investigation has been launched.

