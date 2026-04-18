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'Audit points deducted for wearing kalawas’: Lenskart employees make shocking claims amid ‘hijab vs bindi’ controversy

Lenskart faces backlash after employees alleged discrimination over religious symbols like kalawas, bindi and tika.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 18, 2026, 01:06 PM IST

'Audit points deducted for wearing kalawas’: Lenskart employees make shocking claims amid ‘hijab vs bindi’ controversy
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Eyewear retailer Lenskart is facing criticism after employees alleged that its internal grooming standards discouraged visible religious symbols at work. The issue gained traction after social media posts claimed that certain Hindu symbols, including wrist threads and forehead markings, were penalised during internal audits.

The controversy surfaced online after CEO Peyush Bansal publicly stated that the company respects all forms of religious expression. However, contrasting employee accounts soon followed, raising questions about the implementation of workplace appearance rules.

Employee Claims Point to Audit-Based Penalties

A former store manager in Pune, identified as Harsh Hatekar, alleged that his team lost evaluation points during a third-party audit due to staff wearing 'kalawas' — sacred threads commonly worn in Hindu tradition. He stated that the audit, conducted in October 2024, flagged the presence of these religious symbols as a violation of grooming standards.

Another employee, whose identity has not been disclosed, shared correspondence sent to the company’s legal department. In her complaint, she alleged that repeated attempts to address restrictions on 'bindi' and 'tika' were ignored for months, eventually forcing her to issue a formal notice threatening external legal action.

The email, dated November 2025, described the policy as discriminatory and claimed it interfered with her right to religious expression. She warned that failure to respond within a set timeframe would lead to escalation through labour and human rights authorities.

Company Response and Policy Clarification

In response to the backlash, Bansal clarified that the document circulating online was an outdated internal training guide and not an official HR policy. He acknowledged that an incorrect reference to religious markings had been included in earlier documentation and stated that it was removed in February after being identified internally.

He further emphasised that the company’s updated approach does not restrict cultural or religious identity and that corrective action had already been taken before the matter became public.

Broader Workplace Concerns and Timing of Controversy

The allegations have sparked wider discussion about workplace inclusivity and dress code enforcement in corporate environments. The debate comes at a time when similar corporate controversies have been emerging across India’s tech sector, intensifying scrutiny of internal policies at major firms.

The company has not issued additional comments beyond its clarification, while the matter continues to circulate widely on social media, drawing mixed public reactions over corporate governance and religious sensitivity at work.

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