Audit Diwas: PM Modi inaugurates Sardar Patel's statue at CAG office, says 'data will dictate history in future'

Audit Diwas is celebrated to mark the historic origins of the institution of CAG and the contribution it has made to the governance, transparency.

Underlining the importance of audits for good governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that data is information in the 21st century and stated that in the future history will be dictated by data.

Prime Minister Modi who inaugurated a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) and attended the event to mark the first Audit Diwas in New Delhi said that in future, history will be seen and understood through data.

Addressing the event, the Prime Minister said, "In ancient times, information was communicated through stories. History is made through stories. But today in the 21st-century data is information and in the coming times, our history will also be seen and understood through data. In the future, data will dictate the history."

He said for decades, the CAG had the identity as a liaison organization between government files and books. Prime Minister said the government has made reforms to boost transparency and easy functioning.

"Reforms like online applications for contactless customs, automatic renewals, faceless assessments and service delivery have ended the unnecessary interference of the government. I am glad that CAG is expediting the change, modernizing the processes. Today, advanced analytics tools, geo-spatial data and satellite imagery are being utilized," he added.

Prime Minister Modi in a tweet had said: "Audit Diwas seeks to highlight the rich contributions of CAG to boost transparency and good governance."