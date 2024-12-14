Following Atul Subhash's suicide, numerous users took to X to demand that Accenture terminate the employment of his wife Nikita Singhania, alleging that her actions led to his suicide. Amid this, the company and its CEO have locked their X profiles.

Accenture locked its official X account amid raging backlash over Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash’s suicide. The company’s move came after getting countless requests to fire the employee Nikita Singhania, his wife who is accused of abetment of suicide. Accenture CEO Julie Sweet also took the step to restrict public access to her X profile, amid a surge in complaints.

Following the tragic incident, numerous users took to X to demand that Accenture terminate the employment of Singhania, alleging that her actions led to Subhash's suicide. The posts included urgent calls for action, such as giving the company a 24-hour ultimatum to fire Singhania, and accusations that Accenture was complicit in her alleged actions by continuing her employment. IT professionals in Bengaluru also held candlelight vigils outside Accenture's offices to show solidarity with the late Subhash and demand justice in his case.

Atul Subhash in his 24-page suicide note alleged that Singhania and her relatives had subjected him to prolonged harassment. The note claimed that they had demanded a substantial share of Rs 3 crores as settlement money and had filed false cases of domestic violence and dowry harassment against him. he endured immense harassment, receiving over 40 court notices within a year. He alleged that Singhania and her family pursued him relentlessly for Rs 30 lakh, prioritizing financial gain over his well-being and relationship with his four-year-old son.

While both families have denied the allegations, the case has sparked a broader discussion about India's deep-seated issues, including marital disputes and the legal rights of men. Meanwhile, an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Subhash's death has been launched by the police. Singhania and several members of her family have been named in an FIR, which includes charges of abetment of suicide. Singhania and her family members have been summoned to appear before the Bengaluru police by Monday to provide their statements. Failure to comply with this summons may result in their arrest, based on the evidence gathered by the authorities thus far.