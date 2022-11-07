Atul Kumar, the gentleman with the theatrical visions, is the creator of the current comedy hit Comedy Shows

Atul Kumar, an Indian cinema writer and creative producer, has written and worked as a creative produce for films such as Sragaal(2022), Baikunth and adfilms. Written for sajan re phir jhoot mat bolo, kya haal mr panchal, comedy Show, comedy classes, Bhoomi, freaky ali and many more.

He had no idea that his passion for movies would lead him to create a career out of it.

Atul Kumar was also prone to changes, but only in terms of schools. In today's society, where youngsters determine everything at an early age and even change it to their liking, or are confused even after they have picked their study subject, He majored in business in high school before enrolling in a B.Com. degree. By the time he graduated, his interests had shifted and followed a different path. He moved to Lucknow after receiving his Masters in Mass Communication from Amity University. Despite his best efforts, Mumbai remained a distant dream.

Nonetheless, at his college's annual party, Director Roshan Abbas was among the principal guests, and he praised Atul's inventive presentation. In reality, he abruptly appeared on stage and offered Atul a position in Mumbai. How can he pass up this opportunity? After two months, Atul decided that this was not the work for him.

His relationships expanded gradually, and he was hired as an assistant director for a Big Magic performance. He was offered two additional assignments before the end of the show. "Film directing is highly intricate labor," Atul recalls, adding, "you have to master a lot of minor and technical stuff."

All of the next projects on Atul's long list are essential to him. He's now working on a web series for ladies for a brand-new OTT platform. In addition, he is working on a thriller film about a former don. In addition, he is working on a biographical film about a young woman who made UP proud. A web series about the complexities of lockdown is also accessible.

He has always wanted to be known as a writer and director who is passionate about his work.

In his perspective, the current film industry "has a place for everyone." The previous pattern is changing. People want to work with new authors now that they are getting their due. You just must be persistent and dedicated enough to attain your goal. Never listen to anything or anybody who tells you that you can't accomplish anything.

He recently started started his own 2 startup I own a pet brand Gigo Pet Supplies which deals in Deals in Pet Litter, Organic Pet Washes, Toys, Liver & Energy Tonics and having head office in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

