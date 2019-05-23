Attingal Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Kerala: Congress's Adoor Prakash wins, unseats CPM's A Sampath

CPI(M) A Sampath, Congress' Adoor Prakash and BJP's Sobha Surendran were the key candidates in the fray in 2019. The phase 3 election was held in 115 constituencies across 14 states.

Attingal Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Adoor Prakash of the Congress has won the Attingal seat with a margin of 38247 votes over CPM's A Sampath. The seat also saw a huge performance by the BJP.

Prakash secured 37.91% of the votes to Sampath's 34.11%. BJP candidate Sobha Surendran secured 24.69% of the votes.

Election in Attingal constituency had taken place on April 23 in the third phase of Lok Sabha election. CPI(M) A Sampath, Congress' Adoor Prakash and BJP's Sobha Surendran were the key candidates in the fray in 2019. The phase 3 election was held in 115 constituencies across 14 states.

Attingal Lok Sabha constituency profile

Attingal Lok Sabha constituency was formed after the delimination exercise in 2008 of the Chirayinkeezhu constituency.



The sitting MP in Attingal is CPI(M)'s DR A Sampath who defeated Congress' Adv Bindhu Krishna by a margin of close to 60,000 votes in 2014.



Going at the past record, the winning candidate in Attingal constituency have mostly been candidates representing Ezhavas and Muslim community. Dalit community also has a strong presence here.



Out of 20 Lok Sabha constituencies, the Congress has fielded its candidates in 16 of them.



As part of NDA's alliance in Kerala, BJP will contest on 14 seats, Bharat Dharnma Jana Sena (BDJS) on 5 seats and PC Thomas-led Kerala Congress on 1 seat.



The Attingal Lok Sabha constituency is comprised of seven assembly segments which are Varkala, Attingal, Chirayinkeezhu, Nedumangad, Vamanapuram, Aruvikkara and Kattakkada.



Among the key election issues, the plight of the fishermen community, and those who work in the cashew and coir industry is likely to affect the election campaign here.



Attingal Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates



CPI(M): A Sampath

Congress: Adoor Prakash

BJP: Sobha Surendran

Social Democratic Party of India: Ajamal Ismail

BSP: Vipinlal Palode

Independents: Ajith Kumar, Anitha, B Devadathan, Prakash S Karikkattuvila, Prakash G Veena Bhavan, Manoj M Poovakkadu, Manoj Maheen Thevarupara, KG Mohanan, K Vivekanandhan, Shailaja Navaikulam, Satheesh Kumar, Sunil Soman, Irinjayam Suresh and R Ramsagar



Attingal Lok Sabha results in 2014 and 2009



2014: Dr A Sampath (M) of the CPM got 392478 votes and defeated Adv. Bindhu Krishna (M) of the Congress who secured 323100 votes.



2009: Anirudhan Sampath (M) of the CPM got 328036 and defeated Professor G Balachandran (M) of the Congress who got 309695 votes.



List of all 20 Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala



Alappuzha, Alathur, Attingal, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Mavelikkara, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Ponnani, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Vadakara and Wayanad



Lok Sabha elections 2019 were held in 7 phases.