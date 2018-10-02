Attention Tata Sky users! 27 channels including Aaj Tak, Sony go off air, follow these steps to resume broadcast

Are you a Tata Sky subscriber? Did you miss Kaun Banega Crorepati on Monday? Were you unable to watch Aaj Tak? If your answers are yes, yes and yes, then read on.

No, there’s nothing wrong with your set top box or your subscription. The reason why you can’t watch several channels including Sony and Aaj Tak is that Tata Sky has stopped the broadcast of a bunch of channels.

As confusion prevailed, several subscribers took to Twitter to demand answers.

Here’s what the DTH operator has to say: ‘Tata Sky has dropped 27 channels and services from its platform from 01-Oct-2018 (00:00 hours). Commercial negotiations with broadcasters broke down because what they were seeking would have forced us to hike our prices. Hence we have had to drop a few channels while keeping the popular ones on. Please bear with us for some time because we are doing this in our subscriber's interest.’

Follow these steps to resume the channels

For those who want to watch the missing channels, there’s a simple process. The user has to give missed call from the registered mobile number to add the channel at no extra cost. However, in case you wish to watch all 27 channels, you will have to give 27 missed calls!

Note these numbers for the channels

Sony Entertainment Television (SET): 7406290123

Sony Entertainment Television (SET) (HD): 7829190123

Aaj Tak: 9739290123

Earlier in March, Tata Sky had launched World Screen, a value-added service that offers customers handpicked global content.

The new service from Tata Sky could be availed from Rs 75 per month for a period of 30 days.

Customers can get access through the content from both set-top boxes as well as Tata Sky mobile app. It would also be available at the Tata Sky website. As mentioned the entertainment content would be global in nature and would be available in many international languages including Arabic, Russian, Spanish, Belgium, Israel, Cuba, German, French, Italian, Portuguese, Hindi, Swahili, among others.