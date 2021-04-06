Attention Delhi Metro passengers! Big decision by DMRC for people travelling during night curfew - Details

As the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has decided to introduce a night curfew from tonight (April 6) to curb the spread of coronavirus cases in the national capital, Delhi Metro authorities have also released a statement regarding the rules for travelling in the metro during the curfew duration.

Delhi night curfew has been imposed from 10 pm to 5 am and will come into effect from today, i.e. April 6 and continue till April 30, 2021.

As per the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) statement, only those passengers who fall in the category of essential workers will be allowed entry in the metro from 10 pm to 5 am. The passengers will be allowed entry only after the verification of their valid IDs.

The DMRC also said that passengers who do not fall in the essential category are advised to reach their respective destinations by 10 pm.

"In view of the imposition of night curfew in Delhi starting tonight, entry in Metro from 10pm to 5am will be allowed only to those passengers who fall in essential category as per govt order, after verification of their valid IDs by DMRC/CISF personnel," the DMRC said on Twitter.

"DMRC also advises its users, who do not fall in essential category, to complete journey and reach there destination by 10 pm as they are not allowed to travel after 10 pm to 5 am in night in the Metro as per govt order till 30th April 2021 or further orders whichever is earlier," it added.

DMRC also advises its users, who do not fall in essential category, to complete journey and reach there destination by 10 pm as they are not allowed to travel after 10 pm to 5 am in night in the Metro as per govt order till 30th April 2021 or further orders whichever is earlier. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें (@OfficialDMRC) April 6, 2021

Who is exempted but needs e-pass for travelling during night curfew?

Essential workers or those working for essential services are exempted but carrying an e-pass for travelling between 10 p.m.-5 a.m. is mandatory.

Journalists working in print or electronic media need to get an e-pass for working during night curfew.

Those going for Covid-19 vaccination at night need an e-pass for travelling to vaccination centres or hospitals during the night curfew timings.

People travelling in the city or going out of Delhi between 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting from Tuesday till April 30 will need to get an e-pass. However, those that fall under the exemption categories will not require e-passes.