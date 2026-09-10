‘Attacking without verifying not correct’: Delhi HC pulls up CJP over Gaurav Bhatia post

The Delhi High Court criticised Cockroach Janata Party spokesperson Saurav Das for sharing an unverified AI-generated post claiming Gaurav Bhatia called Swatantra Bhardwaj a “dimagi naxal”.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday criticised a social media post shared by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das, which claimed that BJP leader and senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia had called Swatantra Bhardwaj a “dimagi naxal”.

The post was at the centre of a defamation case filed by Bhatia. During the hearing, Das and CJP co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka undertook to remove the posts within 24 hours.

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said allegations should not be made without first checking whether they are true. The court also said that while young people have the right to express their views, there are more appropriate ways to protest.

“There are different ways of protesting. Do you really need to go to this? You are all youngsters; you may want to express so many things. But attacking certain things without verifying may not be correct. There is a lot of anxiety around nowadays. You are youth and you have the right to express. But sometimes expressions may need to be put in a more articulate manner. There are other ways of handling it. You are youngsters, and you have a long way to go. Why do you want to spend time in courts?” the judge said to Das’s lawyer.

AI-generated graphic led to defamation case

Bhatia's defamation suit also names CJP founder Abhijit Dipke and co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka. The case was filed after Das shared an AI-generated graphic on X on September 5, claiming that Bhatia had referred to Bhardwaj as a “dimagi naxal”.

Das later removed the post after Bhatia gave him 24 hours to delete it and issue an unconditional apology.

However, Das subsequently said on X that the graphic was AI-generated. He also questioned Bhatia over whether he “disagreed” with the statement attributed to him.

Court issues summons

During Thursday's hearing, the court did not immediately impose a restriction on Das and Ranka from posting further content, considering their undertaking to remove the posts.

However, the court directed Meta and X to remove identical posts in the future if Bhatia flags them.

The court also issued summons in Bhatia's defamation case and sought responses from Das, Ranka and CJP founder Abhijit Dipke. Dipke was represented by advocate Nakul Gandhi.

The bench also questioned why the respondents would continue posting such content when they had already agreed to take it down.

“Are we not going to hear them? In the meantime, we are asking them to take down. We have told them. They have said they will take down. What else? Why would they post is the question? You can come back. Why are you not having faith? lot of people say a lot of things about courts also…. I am just generally saying, people do lampooning, A lot of people have a lot of criticism; we take it. You have a right to protect your reputation; we have no doubt about that,” the bench said.

Bhatia seeks protection from further posts

Bhatia had urged the court to grant an injunction, saying another tweet had been posted while the hearing was underway.

He argued that such conduct should not be treated leniently, especially because the social media account involved has millions of followers.

Case linked to Jantar Mantar protest

The defamation case comes amid another controversy involving Swatantra Bhardwaj. According to the report, Delhi Police on Friday detained the 21-year-old right-wing content creator over allegations that he severely injured a 38-year-old man during protests at Jantar Mantar in June.

The detention came hours after the CJP and several other politicians held a major protest outside the Parliament Street police station.