Attacking each other over rising crime rate not a solution: Kejriwal

Headlines

Kusha Kapila opens up about being '100% bullied' for sharing her divorce news on social media: 'I did not want...'

Wordle 840 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 7

Bilkis Bano case: SC to hear arguments on plea against remission granted to convicts on October 9

Sooraj Pancholi admits he's in a relationship, says his girlfriend has never asked about his past with Jiah Khan

ADIA to invest Rs 4,966.80 cr in Reliance Retail Ventures Limited for 0.59% stake

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kusha Kapila opens up about being '100% bullied' for sharing her divorce news on social media: 'I did not want...'

Wordle 840 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 7

Sooraj Pancholi admits he's in a relationship, says his girlfriend has never asked about his past with Jiah Khan

Ahead of World Cup, here are Bollywood actors who are cricket fans

7 Herbs that help in teeth whitening

10 health benefits of eating Makhana daily

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

What is GPS spoofing? How is it a big concern for indian airspace?

World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill to Wellalage; meet the debutants

World Cup 2023: Big blow to team India; Shubman Gill down with dengue, might miss opener match

Kusha Kapila opens up about being '100% bullied' for sharing her divorce news on social media: 'I did not want...'

Sooraj Pancholi admits he's in a relationship, says his girlfriend has never asked about his past with Jiah Khan

Konkana Sen Sharma discusses how OTT platforms help actors who 'may not have' shined in films | Exclusive

HomeIndia

India

Attacking each other over rising crime rate not a solution: Kejriwal

Kejriwal says AAP government is cooperating with Centre.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 07, 2019, 05:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday said he has not gone soft on the Centre on the issue of rising crime rate in the national capital, but "attacking or abusing" each other over it is not a solution.
The chief minister made the remarks on the sidelines of an event to inaugurate works to install CCTV cameras in a residential area.

"Who said we have gone soft? We have said it many times that the central government should take stern action in view of the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi. "Our government is cooperating with them. We have been doing whatever we can do. Attacking or abusing each other is not a solution," Kejriwal said.The Delhi Police comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"The Delhi government is in the process of installing CCTV cameras to ensure security of its people. Lights have been installed on roads that fall in our domain," he said.
Kejriwal said his government is ready to extend any kind of help the Centre wants on the law and order front."We are ready to support them in every way possible. But, the Centre should own the responsibility for the matters falling under it," the chief minister said.

Kejriwal said in view of the increasing incidents of crime, especially against women, his government is in the process if installing around 3 lakh CCTV cameras in the city which will act as deterrent and bring down the crime rate.
The cameras will also help the Delhi Police obtain vital clues leading to the arrest of culprits.

"I went to Safdarjung Hosital on Saturday to meet a 6-year-old rape victim. The accused got caught within hours with the help of CCTV footage," he said.The project to install CCTV cameras across the national capital was one of the key poll promises of the Delhi government, but it got delayed due to differences with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal over certain issues. 3 lakh cameras will be installed in all 70 assembly constituencies, government schools, and buses. The project is likely to be completed by December. 
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Asian Games 2023: Antim Panghal clinches bronze in women's freestyle 53kg wrestling

Imran Khan pens heartfelt note on being skinny-shamed, says he felt 'deeply ashamed' after rumours of drug abuse

Google Pixel 7a available at Rs 4700 in Flipkart sale after Google Pixel 8 launch, check details

Delhi Excise Policy case: AAP leader Sanjay Singh in ED custody till October 10; Kejriwal says ‘all cases fake’

Mission Raniganj Twitter review: Netizens hail Akshay Kumar as Jaswant Singh Gill, call film 'impactful masterpiece'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE