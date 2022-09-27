ATS, NIA crackdown on PFI: Over 200 detained after sweepings raids in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, other states; 5 points

Representational image

Days after hundreds of workers and top leaders of the controversial organization Popular Front of India (PFI) were detained by central agencies, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) have cracked down on the outfit once again.

The second round of raids was conducted by NIA and state authorities on Thursday, with a focus on states such as Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Assam, Maharashtra, and others, leaving over 200 liked with the outfit detained, with the raids still underway.

Last Thursday, four PFI activists were arrested from Madhya Pradesh in a multi-agency operation led by the NIA, officials earlier said. State-wide raids had also taken place in Karnataka, nabbing some of the top leaders from the organization.

Here are the top 5 developments on the PFI crackdown across India –

The Madhya Pradesh Police have detained 21 people from eight districts of the state over links with the Popular Front of India (PFI), state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday, as per PTI reports.

In Delhi, 30 people linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI) were detained after raids at multiple locations, including Nizamuddin and Shaheen Bagh, in the national capital on Tuesday, as part of a crackdown against the outfit.

As many as 10 people have been detained in Gujarat after questioning of individuals linked with the Popular Front of India, in a joint raid carried out by the NIA and ATS in multiple locations in the state.

In state-wide raids in Karnataka, more than 75 PFI workers of its political wing Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), and leaders were taken into preventive custody, informed a police official, as per ANI reports.

Twenty-five Popular Front of India (PFI) activists was arrested from different districts of Assam in a fresh crackdown against the outfit on Tuesday, police said, with the highest number of people being detained in Goalpara, as per PTI reports.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has claimed that documents seized during the nationwide raids conducted at offices of PFI and its members contain highly incriminating materials targeting prominent leaders of a particular community.

(With inputs from agencies)

