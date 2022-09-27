ATS, NIA crackdown on PFI: Over 200 detained after sweepings raids in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, other states; 5 points

Days after hundreds of workers and top leaders of the controversial organization Popular Front of India (PFI) were detained by central agencies, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) have cracked down on the outfit once again.
The second round of raids was conducted by NIA and state authorities on Thursday, with a focus on states such as Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Assam, Maharashtra, and others, leaving over 200 liked with the outfit detained, with the raids still underway.
Last Thursday, four PFI activists were arrested from Madhya Pradesh in a multi-agency operation led by the NIA, officials earlier said. State-wide raids had also taken place in Karnataka, nabbing some of the top leaders from the organization.
Here are the top 5 developments on the PFI crackdown across India –
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has claimed that documents seized during the nationwide raids conducted at offices of PFI and its members contain highly incriminating materials targeting prominent leaders of a particular community.
(With inputs from agencies)
