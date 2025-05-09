The government urged people not to fall for such rumours, especially during sensitive geopolitical situations, as misinformation can create unnecessary panic.

A viral WhatsApp message has caused panic across the country, claiming that ATMs in India will remain closed for 2–3 days due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. The message, which is being widely shared, suggested that the government has ordered a temporary halt on ATM operations, triggering fear among citizens about a possible cash crunch.

In response, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) issued a clarification, calling the claim completely false. The PIB Fact Check unit confirmed that no such instructions have been given by the government and that ATM services are functioning normally throughout the country. “No such order has been issued. This claim is fake,” PIB stated on its official social media platforms.

The government urged people not to fall for such rumours, especially during sensitive geopolitical situations, as misinformation can create unnecessary panic. The PIB also reminded citizens to cross-check any such claims through official channels before forwarding them to others.

The PIB Fact Check team was set up to counter the spread of fake news and misinformation, particularly those related to government schemes, policies, and public services. It regularly debunks viral messages and posts that are misleading or untrue. Citizens can report any suspicious messages via WhatsApp on +91 8799711259 or by tagging PIB Fact Check on social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

This latest incident once again highlights how misinformation spreads rapidly through social media and messaging platforms, leading to widespread confusion. Officials are urging people to remain alert and responsible while sharing information, especially in situations where tensions are high.

The public is advised to stay calm, avoid forwarding unverified messages, and follow only credible sources for updates. The government continues to monitor such false claims and has assured the public that ATM services remain uninterrupted and fully operational.

