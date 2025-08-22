ATM Withdrawal Rule: Beware of THIS common habit after taking out cash, otherwise...

Would pressing the cancel button after withdrawing cash from an ATM compromise your PIN? Here are the known potential risks and consequences of the action.

When withdrawing cash from an ATM, users are required to be mindful of certain actions to avoid potential security risks. Often ATM user has a habit of pressing the cancel button after the withdrawal, worrying about losing the ATM pin. Here, know whether doing so steals your PIN or not.

It is easy to withdraw money from an ATM, but the responsibility of security is also crucial. After withdrawing money or making any transaction, many users leave the machine only after pressing the cancel button, thinking that by doing this, their PIN remains safe and cannot be stolen. However, whatever PIN you enter while transacting through an ATM is automatically deleted from the system as soon as the transaction is over. Whether you press the cancel button or not, your PIN remains safe and is not saved anywhere.

Is it safe to press the cancel button after withdrawing money from the ATM?

There is a misconception that when users do not press the cancel button, a hacker or fraudster can use the machine to extract their card information. But this is not possible as the bank's security system does not save any such information. Every ATM has an encryption system, which turns your PIN into code and sends it to the bank's server, and the bank verifies it. This data is removed from the system as soon as the transaction is completed.

The only purpose of the cancel button is to stop a transaction mid-way. The option is used if you do not proceed with the transaction, but pressing it after withdrawing money does not have any consequences on your PIN or account security.

To secure your PIN when using an ATM, follow these tips:



- Don't share your PIN with anyone.

- Cover the keypad when entering your PIN.

- Avoid transactions with strangers.

- Regularly change your PIN.

- Use ATMs in safe locations.