Atleast 7 passengers injured as bus overturns in J-K's Udhampur, rescue operation underway

At least seven passengers were injured after the bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and overturned in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday, officials said.

The incident occurred near Highway School, Sunetar, in Ramnagar tehsil.

Locals of the area informed officials and assisted in the rescue operations.

What did officials say?

They added that all the injured passengers sustained minor injuries and are in stable condition.

Meanwhile, earlier in the a goods train travelling from Jammu to Punjab derailed in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Kathua district on Thursday morning following heavy rainfall and a landslide, officials said.

How did the goods train derail?

The incident occurred near the Lakhanpur area of Kathua after debris from a landslide fell onto the railway track.

"Due to the rain, a landslide occurred, and all the debris came onto the track. As a result, the train got derailed," Ram Bahadur, a railway trackman, told ANI.

Upon receiving information, railway officials rushed to the spot and initiated operations to clear the debris and restore train movement on the affected route.



(With the inpurts from ANI)