Atlas Ramachandran passes away: Know everything about the eminent businessman and filmmaker

Atlas Ramachandran started his career as a bank employee before venturing into the jewellery business.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 06:08 PM IST

Atlas Ramachandran passes away: Know everything about the eminent businessman and filmmaker
Atlas Ramachandran (photo: Twitter/TheSureshGopi)

NRI businessman and Atlas Group chairman MM Ramachandran died at the age of 80 in Dubai on Sunday, October 2. Popularly known as 'Atlas' Ramachandran, he lived a life like an Arabian thriller. The businessman was active in public forums and cultural gatherings in Dubai and had close contact with the non-resident Malayalis.

Who is Atlas Ramachandran?

Born in Thrissur district of Kerala in 1942, Ramachandran started his career as a bank employee before venturing into the jewellery business. The businessman is well known for his tagline 'trusted institution of crores'.

An ardent lover of cinema, Ramachandran produced some well-known Malayalam movies including Vaishali, Vasthuhara, Dhanam and Sukrutham. Ramachandran also acted in 13 movies and directed one.

He is amongst the few businessmen from Kerala who created a successful business empire internationally across sectors including healthcare, real estate besides jewellery business which was his key area of focus.

A commerce student, he left for the Middle East in the 70s after his stint at some Indian banks. There, he began working in a bank in Kuwait. But in the late 80s, he quit his job and started the jewellery business thus sowing the seed of Atlas Jewellery Group.

