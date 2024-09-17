Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This south Indian star is now Salman Khan, Aamir Khan's neighbour; buys a luxury duplex in Mumbai worth...

India beat China 1-0 to clinch record fifth Asian Champions Trophy title

BTS' Jungkook announces his first solo documentary I AM STILL, shares trailer; to release in India on...

Atishi to become Delhi CM: Know why she dropped her second name ‘Marlena’

Arvind Kejriwal resigns as Delhi Chief Minister, tenders his resignation to LG

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This south Indian star is now Salman Khan, Aamir Khan's neighbour; buys a luxury duplex in Mumbai worth...

This south Indian star is now Salman Khan, Aamir Khan's neighbour; buys a luxury duplex in Mumbai worth...

BTS' Jungkook announces his first solo documentary I AM STILL, shares trailer; to release in India on...

BTS' Jungkook announces his first solo documentary I AM STILL, shares trailer; to release in India on...

Atishi to become Delhi CM: Know why she dropped her second name ‘Marlena’

Atishi to become Delhi CM: Know why she dropped her second name ‘Marlena’

8 Bollywood sequels that were announced, but never released

8 Bollywood sequels that were announced, but never released

How your tongue colour helps identify your health problems

How your tongue colour helps identify your health problems

8 affordable international travel destinations for Indians

8 affordable international travel destinations for Indians

MP News: Government स्कूल टीचर ने किया fourth grade employee का शोषण, action में आया शिक्षा विभाग

MP News: Government स्कूल टीचर ने किया fourth grade employee का शोषण, action में आया शिक्षा विभाग

Ghaziabad News: बंद घर में घुसे चोर, मजे से पकाकर खाया खाना फिर चुरा ले गए 40 लाख

Ghaziabad News: बंद घर में घुसे चोर, मजे से पकाकर खाया खाना फिर चुरा ले गए 40 लाख

Blinkit-Zepto की तरह सिर्फ 10 मिनट में घर पर मिलेगा सामान, Flipkart की नई सर्विस से खरीदारी बनेगी और आसान

Blinkit-Zepto की तरह सिर्फ 10 मिनट में घर पर मिलेगा सामान, Flipkart की नई सर्विस से खरीदारी बनेगी और आसान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
India’s richest child actor has net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, but nobody knows her 'real age'

India’s richest child actor has net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, but nobody knows her 'real age'

32-year-old superstar forcibly kissed 15-year-old co-star; left her traumatised, crying; later laughed about it saying..

32-year-old superstar forcibly kissed 15-year-old co-star; left her traumatised, crying; later laughed about it saying..

Atishi is new Delhi CM: Know who was Delhi's first woman CM

Atishi is new Delhi CM: Know who was Delhi's first woman CM

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Bad Newz director Anand Tiwari on Vicky, Triptii, Ammy-starrer's dismal box office performance: 'I don't have...'

Bad Newz director Anand Tiwari on Vicky, Triptii, Ammy-starrer's dismal box office performance: 'I don't have...'

'Do not mess...': Viraj Ghelani reveals opens up on taking revenge from Karan Johar's Dharma Productions after..

'Do not mess...': Viraj Ghelani reveals opens up on taking revenge from Karan Johar's Dharma Productions after..

Rajkummar Rao asks makers to remove this singer from his song? Here's what we know

Rajkummar Rao asks makers to remove this singer from his song? Here's what we know

HomeIndia

India

Atishi to become Delhi CM: Know why she dropped her second name ‘Marlena’

Atishi who is a senior AAP leader and current Delhi minister has been unanimously chosen as Delhi's new Chief Minister succeeding Arvind Kejriwal.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 17, 2024, 05:21 PM IST

Atishi to become Delhi CM: Know why she dropped her second name ‘Marlena’
Senior AAP leader Atishi
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Atishi to become Delhi's next CM: In a significant development for Delhi politics, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi has been unanimously chosen as the new Chief Minister of Delhi. This decision came on Tuesday after Arvind Kejriwal, the current Chief Minister, proposed her name as his successor during a meeting with the party's legislators.

Atishi, aged 43, is a prominent figure in Delhi's political scene, currently managing 14 different portfolios, including finance, education, and revenue. She has played a vital role in the AAP government, especially during Arvind Kejriwal’s recent incarceration related to the excise policy case. Atishi was appointed to the Delhi cabinet in March 2023 and has been crucial in maintaining the government's functions and achievements in the education sector.

Atishi’s background is notable. She is the daughter of Delhi University professors Vijay Singh and Tripta Wahi. She completed her schooling at Springdales School, graduated from St. Stephen’s College, and earned her master’s degree from Oxford University. Despite her impressive educational credentials and contributions to public service, Atishi’s political journey has not been without controversy.

One notable issue was her decision to drop the surname 'Marlena' in 2018. The name Marlena, which combined elements of Marx and Lenin, reflected her parents' leftist ideologies. However, as she rose in politics, especially ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, rumors and speculation emerged linking her surname to communist ideology. To avoid any potential misunderstandings and to keep the focus on her work rather than controversies, Atishi chose to use just her first name in her political campaigns.

Atishi explained her decision by stating, “Marlena is not my surname. My surname is Singh, which I never used. The second name was given by my parents. I have decided to use just Atishi for my election campaign.” Despite this, there were allegations that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) might use her surname to project her as an outsider or foreigner, but AAP leaders dismissed these as attempts to mislead the public.

The BJP denied these allegations, asserting that they do not engage in communal politics. Rajesh Bhatia from the Delhi BJP suggested that AAP's claims were an excuse for potential defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Atishi’s rise to Chief Minister marks a new chapter in Delhi’s political landscape, and her leadership is anticipated to bring fresh perspectives to the city's administration.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'The day I feel...': Ravichandran Ashwin reveals his retirement plans ahead of Bangladesh Tests

'The day I feel...': Ravichandran Ashwin reveals his retirement plans ahead of Bangladesh Tests

Meet man who secured record-breaking job offer from US firm, not from IIT, IIM, he is from...

Meet man who secured record-breaking job offer from US firm, not from IIT, IIM, he is from...

Viral video: Seven-foot-long Python found inside car bonnet in UP, watch

Viral video: Seven-foot-long Python found inside car bonnet in UP, watch

Ganesh Visarjan 2024: Traffic advisory issued in Mumbai, Pune for Anant Chaturdashi, check road closures, diversions

Ganesh Visarjan 2024: Traffic advisory issued in Mumbai, Pune for Anant Chaturdashi, check road closures, diversions

Emmy Awards 2024: When, where to watch the award ceremony in India

Emmy Awards 2024: When, where to watch the award ceremony in India

MORE

MOST VIEWED

India’s richest child actor has net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, but nobody knows her 'real age'

India’s richest child actor has net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, but nobody knows her 'real age'

32-year-old superstar forcibly kissed 15-year-old co-star; left her traumatised, crying; later laughed about it saying..

32-year-old superstar forcibly kissed 15-year-old co-star; left her traumatised, crying; later laughed about it saying..

Atishi is new Delhi CM: Know who was Delhi's first woman CM

Atishi is new Delhi CM: Know who was Delhi's first woman CM

This actor worked in over 300 films, was abandoned by family, had no friends; was found with bottle of alcohol at...

This actor worked in over 300 films, was abandoned by family, had no friends; was found with bottle of alcohol at...

This blockbuster was inspired by Hollywood flop, rejected by Akshay, Ajay, Bobby, Priyanka; had 2 sequels, earned...

This blockbuster was inspired by Hollywood flop, rejected by Akshay, Ajay, Bobby, Priyanka; had 2 sequels, earned...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement