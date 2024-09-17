Atishi to become Delhi CM: Know why she dropped her second name ‘Marlena’

Atishi who is a senior AAP leader and current Delhi minister has been unanimously chosen as Delhi's new Chief Minister succeeding Arvind Kejriwal.

Atishi to become Delhi's next CM: In a significant development for Delhi politics, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi has been unanimously chosen as the new Chief Minister of Delhi. This decision came on Tuesday after Arvind Kejriwal, the current Chief Minister, proposed her name as his successor during a meeting with the party's legislators.

Atishi, aged 43, is a prominent figure in Delhi's political scene, currently managing 14 different portfolios, including finance, education, and revenue. She has played a vital role in the AAP government, especially during Arvind Kejriwal’s recent incarceration related to the excise policy case. Atishi was appointed to the Delhi cabinet in March 2023 and has been crucial in maintaining the government's functions and achievements in the education sector.

Atishi’s background is notable. She is the daughter of Delhi University professors Vijay Singh and Tripta Wahi. She completed her schooling at Springdales School, graduated from St. Stephen’s College, and earned her master’s degree from Oxford University. Despite her impressive educational credentials and contributions to public service, Atishi’s political journey has not been without controversy.

One notable issue was her decision to drop the surname 'Marlena' in 2018. The name Marlena, which combined elements of Marx and Lenin, reflected her parents' leftist ideologies. However, as she rose in politics, especially ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, rumors and speculation emerged linking her surname to communist ideology. To avoid any potential misunderstandings and to keep the focus on her work rather than controversies, Atishi chose to use just her first name in her political campaigns.

Atishi explained her decision by stating, “Marlena is not my surname. My surname is Singh, which I never used. The second name was given by my parents. I have decided to use just Atishi for my election campaign.” Despite this, there were allegations that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) might use her surname to project her as an outsider or foreigner, but AAP leaders dismissed these as attempts to mislead the public.

The BJP denied these allegations, asserting that they do not engage in communal politics. Rajesh Bhatia from the Delhi BJP suggested that AAP's claims were an excuse for potential defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Atishi’s rise to Chief Minister marks a new chapter in Delhi’s political landscape, and her leadership is anticipated to bring fresh perspectives to the city's administration.

