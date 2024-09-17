India

Atishi set to succeed Arvind Kejriwal as new Delhi CM: Who is she and why AAP chose her for chief minister's post?

Atishi is a senior AAP leader, and an MLA from the Kalkaji constituency

Atishi will be the new Chief Minister of Delhi, as the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday agreed to the decision after Arvind Kejriwal proposed her name as his successor. Notably, Kejriwal was released from jail on Friday and recently announced that he will step down from the post of Delhi CM and would only return if the people give him a certificate of honesty. Who is Atishi? - Atishi is a senior AAP leader, and an MLA from the Kalkaji constituency. - She is widely credited for bringing education reforms in Delhi's government schools. - Atishi first pursued her degree form Delhi University's St. Stephen's College. She later went for a master's degree in education from the University of Oxford on a Chevening scholarship.

