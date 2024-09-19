India

Atishi, along with new cabinet, to take oath as Delhi CM on..., know details here

Atishi will move a motion for a confidence vote during a special sitting of the Delhi Assembly on…

Atishi Marlena is expected to be sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Delhi on Saturday, September 21, as announced by AAP on Thursday.



Atishi was elected unopposed as the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislative party after Kejriwal’s resignation on September 15, due to legal proceedings in the excise policy case.



According to sources, Atishi’s cabinet will largely consist of the current ministers like Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Saurabh Bhardwaj, and Imran Hussain. However, two new members will be appointed into the cabinet in order to replace those who have recently resigned. Kuldeep Kumar, Kondli MLA, and Vishal Ravi, MLA from Karol Bagh, are some probable contenders. Further, other potential candidates that have been suggested for the remaining vacancies include Jarnail Singh, Durgesh Pathak, Somnath Bharti, and Sanjeev Jha.



Atishi earlier had important ministries in the Kejriwal government, such as education, finance, and power. Her leadership will be significant as Delhi is due for assembly polls in February next year. The new government is expected to concentrate on building its base before these elections and, at the same time, follow the Model Code of Conduct that is expected to come into force soon.



After her swearing-in on September 21, Atishi will move a motion for a confidence vote during a special sitting of the Delhi Assembly on September 26 and 27. This brief period presents problems for the introduction of significant changes or new policies before the elections.

