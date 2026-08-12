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How one spontaneous outreach opened doors for collaborative filmmaking

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Atiq Ahmed’s son Abaan’s fatal crash caught on camera: What happened in the final moments

A viral dashcam video shows the final moments of the fatal crash that killed Abaan Ahmed, son of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed. Check it out.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 12, 2026, 04:20 PM IST

Atiq Ahmed’s son Abaan’s fatal crash caught on camera: What happened in the final moments
Viral dashcam video shows Abaan Ahmed’s final moments before fatal crash. (Screenshots from PTI video)
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A short clip is doing the rounds on the internet and is being reshared heavily on social media, claiming to be of the deadly car crash involving Abaan Ahmed, the youngest son of the late gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed. The viral clip shows an SUV moving at a high speed, overtaking a pickup truck before crashing into a roadside concrete barrier. In the video, recorded from the dashcam of a car travelling behind Atiq Ahmed's son's car, it shows how the SUV goes several feet into the air after the impact.

The accident killed Abaan (21) and his friend Sonu (25), which took place on August 6 on the Jhansi-Kanpur National Highway. The other three occupants in the car were Umar Ahmed, Mohammad Zaid, and Aslam, who sustained serious injuries and were immediately rushed to a hospital. It was reported that Abaan was travelling from Prayagraj to meet his brother Ali Ahmed in Jhansi jail.

Take a look at viral clip

Aban laid to rest near father Atiq Ahmed’s grave

On Saturday, Abaan was buried at the Kasari-Masari cemetery in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, amid tight security. He was laid to rest near the grave of his father. The same cemetery also has the graves of Atiq’s brother Ashraf and his other son, Asad.

His elder brothers, Ali (in Jhansi jail) and Umar (in Lucknow jail), also attended the funeral. They were granted conditional parole by the Allahabad High Court to attend the last rites.

For those unversed, Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were killed in Prayagraj in April 2023 when three men posing as journalists opened fire on them at close range. They were being taken to a medical college for a check-up under police escort when the attackers shot them during a media interaction.

 

 

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