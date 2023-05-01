Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Atiq Ahmed’s aide Guddu Muslim ‘master of disguise’, has likely assumed Hindu identity: Police

Atiq Ahmed’s aide and murder accused Guddu Muslim is reportedly hiding in Delhi and he likely assumed the identity of a Hindu to flee the police, according to the authorities.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 01, 2023, 06:27 AM IST

Atiq Ahmed’s aide Guddu Muslim ‘master of disguise’, has likely assumed Hindu identity: Police
Umesh Pal murder CCTV shows Guddu Muslim (Photo - Twitter)

After cracking down on all of the prime accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, Atiq Ahmed’s close aide Guddu Muslim aka Guddu Bambaaz still remains absconding, with the police saying that it is most likely that the criminal has now changed his disguise.

Describing Guddu Muslim as the “master of disguise”, the police say that it is very likely that Guddu Muslim has now changed his disguise and is now posing as a Hindu to continue evading arrest. The gangster has now been dodging the police and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force for over two months.

Guddu Muslim was seen in the CCTV footage of the brutal murder of lawyer Umesh Pal, who was the prime witness in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, allegedly killed by Atiq Ahmed. Guddu Muslim was seen in the footage hurling crude bombs at the public to scare them off.

Police officers in search of Guddu Muslim said that he has been known to change disguises often, and it is likely that he is posing as a Hindu in Delhi by shaving off his beard and living with a fake name.

A senior police officer claimed that Guddu Muslim has changed the way he dresses to make sure that no one can recognize him. Hindustan Times quoted the police officer as saying, “Guddu might have also changed his name and maybe living at his hideout with a Hindu identity.”

Guddu Muslim was reportedly hiding from the police by staying at the house of Atiq Ahmed’s sister Ayesha Noori. After hiding in Jhansi and Meerut for several days, it is likely that the alleged murderer has now travelled to and hiding in Delhi.

This comes just a few days after gangster Atiq Ahmed was shot dead along with his brother Ashraf on live camera while interacting with the media as he was being escorted to his medical examination in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

READ | Who is Guddu Muslim, last name uttered before Atiq Ahmed was shot dead? Disturbing video out

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Disha Patani and Mouni Roy give friendship goals, drop new pics from The Entertainers Tour
Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari, other celebs attend Alanna Panday's Haldi: See gorgeous pics here
Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Aishwarya Rai's Ponniyin Selvan 2: Most awaited film releases in April 2023
Taj- Divided by Blood: Bobby Deol, Shalin Bhanot, Huma Qureshi, others attend Naseeruddin Shah-starrer screening
In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari dazzles in a black embroidered anarkali at Jubilee screening
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 681 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for May 1
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.