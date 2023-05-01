Atiq Ahmed’s aide Guddu Muslim ‘master of disguise’, has likely assumed Hindu identity: Police

Umesh Pal murder CCTV shows Guddu Muslim (Photo - Twitter)

After cracking down on all of the prime accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, Atiq Ahmed’s close aide Guddu Muslim aka Guddu Bambaaz still remains absconding, with the police saying that it is most likely that the criminal has now changed his disguise.

Describing Guddu Muslim as the “master of disguise”, the police say that it is very likely that Guddu Muslim has now changed his disguise and is now posing as a Hindu to continue evading arrest. The gangster has now been dodging the police and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force for over two months.

Guddu Muslim was seen in the CCTV footage of the brutal murder of lawyer Umesh Pal, who was the prime witness in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, allegedly killed by Atiq Ahmed. Guddu Muslim was seen in the footage hurling crude bombs at the public to scare them off.

Police officers in search of Guddu Muslim said that he has been known to change disguises often, and it is likely that he is posing as a Hindu in Delhi by shaving off his beard and living with a fake name.

A senior police officer claimed that Guddu Muslim has changed the way he dresses to make sure that no one can recognize him. Hindustan Times quoted the police officer as saying, “Guddu might have also changed his name and maybe living at his hideout with a Hindu identity.”

Guddu Muslim was reportedly hiding from the police by staying at the house of Atiq Ahmed’s sister Ayesha Noori. After hiding in Jhansi and Meerut for several days, it is likely that the alleged murderer has now travelled to and hiding in Delhi.

This comes just a few days after gangster Atiq Ahmed was shot dead along with his brother Ashraf on live camera while interacting with the media as he was being escorted to his medical examination in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

