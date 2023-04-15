Who is Guddu Muslim, last name uttered before Atiq Ahmed was shot dead? Disturbing video out

Who is Guddu Muslim? The police have killed four men involved in the murder of Umesh Pal, including Atiq Ahmed's son Asad Ahmed.

Atiq Ahmed murder, Who is Guddu Muslim? The video of the sensational Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed's twin murder has gone viral on the internet. The mafia-turned-politician and his brother were being taken for a medical examination by the police when three men shot them dead.

The duo was walking inside a police cordon and was talking with the national media when a gun appeared on camera. Atiq Ahmed got shot in the head and fell down. Ashraf, absolutely stunned, was next in the line of fire. As the police personnel and media persons scampered to safety, a volley of wire opened at the crouching brothers. The three men escaped; one of them dropped their gun at the scene of the crime.

Before being shot down, Ashraf was talking about Guddu Muslim. He is the last name he took, the last word he uttered. Who is Guddu Muslim?

Guddu Muslim is the most discussed name in Umesh Pal's sensational murder in February. He is the criminal who threw several bombs at the victim. He is also called Guddu 'bambaj'.

The police have been trying to nab Guddu Muslim.

Those who know Guddu Muslim say he was always a criminal. He was born in Allahabad. He became a criminal even when he was in school. He later came in contact with seasoned criminals. He learnt how to make country bombs and became an expert in it. His parents tried to bring him on the right track. They sent him to Lucknow for studies. However, he began participating in bigger crimes. In Lucknow, he met Abhay Singh and Dhananjay Singh, who used to study in the Lucknow University.

The police have killed four men involved in the murder of Umesh Pal, including Atiq Ahmed&#39;s son Asad Ahmed. Atiq&#39;s two other sons are in jail. His two minor sons are in juvenile homes. His wife Shaista, her sister and her two daughters are absconding.

In 1997, he murdered the games teacher of Lucknow's La Martiniere School's sports teacher Fredrick James. He was arrested. Dhananjay Singh was also arrested. However, in court, the accused were released in the absence of evidence. He also killed Faizabad's contractor Santosh Singh. He poisoned him.

After this, Guddu became close to Dhananjay Singh, who became Abhay Singh's enemy.

Amar Ujala reports that Guddu Muslim became a massive name in the underworld of Lucknow. He also became close to Ajit Singh, a strongman and an MLA.

Guddu Muslim started earning money by forcing officers to give tenders in his favour. He later met Shriprakash Shukla. He used to consider Shukla his guru. After Shukla's encounter, he came in contact with Gorakhpur's Parvez Tada who was an ISI agent. He started making bombs for him.

As police were searching for him, he escaped to Bihar where he met Uday Bhan. He was arrested in 2001 in Gorakhpur. It was Atiq Ahmed who got him out. Since then, he became close to Ahmed. In the 2005 murder of Raju Pal, Guddu Muslim's name had also surfaced. While being underground, he ran the Atiq Ahmed gang.

Guddu was seen on camera throwing bombs at Umesh Pal and his gunners. The trio died in the attack.