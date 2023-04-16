Atiq Ahmed murder: 'Shameful incident,' UP ex-DGP Vikram Singh raises questions on custodial death, police negligence

Atiq Ahmed murder: 'Shameful incident,' Ex-UP DGP Vikram Singh raises questions on custodial death, police negligence

Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead on Saturday night. The duo were killed amidst full security and police custody. From the opposition parties to different leaders of the country, all are raising questions about this incident.

Now former DGP of Uttar Pradesh Police, Dr Vikram Singh, has asked sharp questions on the negligence of the police, the lapse of the administration and the killing of a convict in police custody. He has also talked about the illegal money of Atiq Ahmed with the builders of Western UP. Singh has expressed apprehension that those builders may have murdered Ahmed.

One of the accused in this case, Sunny Singh, is being linked to Sundar Bhati gang. It is being said that Sunny met Sundar Bhati while he was in jail and he has also started working for his gang. Bhati comes from western UP, and for this reason, Vikram Singh says that there is a need to investigate this matter from this angle as well.

The former DGP says that the pistols that the miscreants used were made in Turkey, adding that their cost can be up to Rs 20 lakh. It is being questioned whether the miscreants can buy pistols, motorcycle, or do a recce of the hospital. Singh also questioned why didn't the police identify the miscreants who were visiting the hospital regularly.

The former DGP said that Atiq Ahmed's money was invested in houses of many builders in Western UP. And due to this, they may have seen this as a good opportunity to kill Atiq Ahmed in order to avoid returning money to him. Singh said that the apathy of the police during the entire incident is under question. He said that questions are being raised on the modus operandi and training of the killers.

He further said that it is obvious that the suspension of only 17 policemen will not be enough, and action should be taken against the police officers who showed apathy. Murder in judicial custody is a shameful incident, he added. Singh also said that this is a matter of shame for the UP Police and the concept of murder in police custody is in the realm of question. Very drastic steps will have to be taken otherwise there will be an embarrassment, he said.

Who is Dr Vikram Singh?

He is a former IAS officer who got retired in 2010. He was the DGP of Uttar Pradesh from June 2007 to September 2009. Presently, he is a professor chancellor at Noida International University.