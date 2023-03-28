Atiq Ahmed: Know mafia-politician's net worth, properties attached, details of criminal cases | Photo: ANI

Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed was sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment along with two others by an MP-MLA court in UP on Tuesday. Ahmed, former Samajwadi MP from Phulpur, was convicted in 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case. Umesh Pal was a witness in the 2005 killing of Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Raju Pal. Umesh Pal was gunned down outside his Prayagraj residence on February 24 last.

The 62-year old mafia don is a five-time lawmaker from the seat which once was the constituency of India’s first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru. Atiq was lodged in Gujarat’s Sabarmati Central Jail and brought back to UP on Monday. He had been transferred far away from UP by the Supreme Court in 2019 after he was accused of orchestrating the kidnapping and assault of real estate businessman Mohit Jaiswal while lodged in a UP prison.

Atiq Ahmed criminal cases, net worth, assets, attached properties

Atiq Ahmed entered the world of crime in 1979 and has 100 criminal cases against him. Over 50 cases involving him are under trial. There are over 160 criminal cases against Atiq Ahmed’s family members, as per data from UP police. Atiq Ahmed and associates’ properties worth Rs 150 crore have been attached under Gangster Act by the UP government, Times of India reported.

Properties of Atiq Ahmed and his family worth Rs 11,684 crore have reportedly been seized by authorities. Properties worth Rs 751 crore which were allegedly forcibly possessed by Atiq Ahmed and associates have been released by Prayagraj district administration. It was also reported that Atiq and associates incurred losses to the tune of Rs 1,200 annually, India Today reported. Lands worth Rs 417 occupied by Atiq Ahmed and associates have also been released.

As per Atiq Ahmed’s most recent Criminal and Asset Declaration while contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha Election, he had assets worth Rs 25,50,20,529 and nil liabilities. He declared cash worth Rs 8,42,840 and Rs 1,26,58,115 in bank and NBFC deposits. He owned five vehicles - Maruti Gypsy, Mahindra Jeep, another Jeep, Mitsubishi Pajero and Toyota Land Cruiser with a combined worth of Rs 32,76,000.

