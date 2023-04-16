Search icon
Atiq Ahmed's killers: From minor crimes to murder of most-wanted mafia, brief history of the shooters

Two of Atiq Ahmed's three shooters are feature in UP police station records. But none of their earlier crimes come close to the sensational high-profile murder in full view of cameras on the fateful night of April 15.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 04:22 PM IST

Photo: IANS

Posing as mediapersons, three men aged between 18 and 23 shot mafia-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf dead in full view of the cameras and police presence. They told police that they had undertaken the sensational killing of the most-wanted gangster to make a name of themselves in the crime world.

The three alleged murders of Atiq Ahmed were identified as Mohit alias Sunny (23) of Hamirpur, Lavlesh Tiwari (22) of Banda and Arun Maurya (18) of Kasganj. They surrendered right away after firing 22-24 rounds within a matter of 6-7 seconds. 

“Since the time we got to know about the police custody of Atiq and Ashraf, we were planning to murder them. So we posed as journalists and when we got the right opportunity, we pulled the trigger and implemented the plan,” one of the accused told police.

A brief history of Atik Ahmed’s killers

Two of the three shooters are already in UP police station records. However, none of their earlier crimes come close to the filmed shootout they pulled off on the fateful night of April 15. 

Lavlesh Tiwari

One of the shooters, Lavlesh, was injured in the cross-fire. He has been described as a drug addict by an anonymous resident of Banda. Lavlesh was termed a rogue son whose family was unlike him. 

“His family has been our neighbour. The family is simple. Two of his brothers are priests while one is still studying. Lavlesh has been into crime and has been to jail several times. He has also gone to jail in an eve-teasing case earlier,” he said. “He had ambitions to earn a big name in the world of crime,” the anonymous neighbour claimed.

Mohit alias Sunny

The second killer, Mohit alias Sunny, had not been living in Hamirpur for the last 10 years. He was termed as “normal” when he was young. As per an anonymous neighbour, his mentality changed after he went behind bars for a brawl. 

“He was a resident of Kurara, and was normal when he was young. He went to jail after a brawl, after which his mentality changed and he entered the world of crime. After a few incidents, he left Kurara. He was in Hamirpur jail for about a year,” he said.

Arun Maurya

In the case of the third shooter, 18-year-old Arun Maurya, both his parents are allegedly dead. His neighbours from Kasganj were shocked at him being one of Atiq Ahmed’s murderers. Two of Arun’s brothers work in the scrap business in Delhi. Details about Arun were not known to anybody in his village, which he had left around 10 years ago. 

The three assassins of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf have been charged for murder, attempt to murder, and under the Arms Act. Police recovered at least two firearms from the site of the shooting.

 

(Inputs from PTI)

