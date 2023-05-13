Search icon
Athani election 2023 LIVE: Former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi leads with 30,509 votes against Mukesh Kumathali

Laxman Savadi, who joined Congress recently from BJP, is leading in Athani. He is fighting against Mahesh Kumathalli from BJP.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 13, 2023, 12:20 PM IST

Laxman Savadi, Mahesh Kumathalli (File Photo)

Athani, a Belgaum district constituency, is one of the most closely monitored this year. It is one of the eight seats in the Assembly that make up the Chikkodi Lok Sabha constituency. Former Karnataka deputy CM Laxman Savadi and Mukesh Kumathali who contested for the BJP and Congress in 2018, are facing each other again. 

Laxman Savadi recently joined Congress after resigning from BJP when denied a ticket to contest. He is a three-time MLA from Athani but lost in the 2018 elections to Kumathali. 

Laxman Savadi was defeated by Mahesh Kumathali by a margin of 2,330 votes in 2018. They both belong to the Lingayat community. 

Here are the LIVE updates of the Athani Election result 2023:

  • Former Karnataka deputy CM and Congress leader Laxman Savadi is leading from Athani in early trends.
  • Laxman Savadi, the candidate for the Congress, is ahead of Mahesh Kumathalli, the BJP candidate, in Athani by 30,509 votes. 

 

 

