Athani election 2023 LIVE: Former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi leads with 30,509 votes against Mukesh Kumathali

Athani, a Belgaum district constituency, is one of the most closely monitored this year. It is one of the eight seats in the Assembly that make up the Chikkodi Lok Sabha constituency. Former Karnataka deputy CM Laxman Savadi and Mukesh Kumathali who contested for the BJP and Congress in 2018, are facing each other again.

Laxman Savadi recently joined Congress after resigning from BJP when denied a ticket to contest. He is a three-time MLA from Athani but lost in the 2018 elections to Kumathali.

Laxman Savadi was defeated by Mahesh Kumathali by a margin of 2,330 votes in 2018. They both belong to the Lingayat community.

