Atal Tunnel certified as the 'World's Longest Highway Tunnel above 10,000 Feet'

The Ministry of Defence on Wednesday announced that the World Book of Records has certified the Atal Tunnel as the 'World's Longest Highway Tunnel above 10,000 Feet'.

The announcement about the tunnel, linking Manali to Lahaul-Spiti, was made at a historic ceremony in New Delhi.

Who built the marvellous tunnel?

The spectacularly built Atal Tunnel has been made by the Director General of Border Roads Organisation Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry. He was awarded for his exemplary performance at the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

On October 3, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the Atal Tunnel to the country.

Where is the Atal Tunnel located?

The Atal Tunnel is located on the Manali-Leh Highway. It is important as the 9.02 km tunnel runs under the Rohtang Pass.

At the time of its construction, the region recorded freezing temperatures and extremely challenging terrain. Before the construction of this tunnel, the highway was closed for six months. With this closure, Lahaul and Spiti remained isolated from the rest of India.

The Atal tunnel has shortened travel time by four to five hours. The distance between Manali and Sachu has been reduced by 46 km now.

As shard by the BRO’s motto of 'Connecting Places, Connecting People', the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang reflects spectacular engineering. It not only provides the Armed Forces with a strategic advantage by opening an alternate route to the critical Ladakh Sector but is also a boon to the residents of Lahaul and Spiti in Himachal Pradesh.

Increased tourist visits have changed the socio-economic sphere of the valley and the state. Considering the benefits brought forth so far, the Atal Tunnel will prove to be a great boon for the country.