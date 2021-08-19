At UNSC, Jaishankar highlights Haqqani network, LeT, JeM's activity in Afghanistan

India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has highlighted the growing activity of Haqqani Network, Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed in Afghanistan, pointing out, "vital that this (Security) Council does not take a selective, tactical or complacent view of the problems we face."

Speaking at the United Nations Security Council meeting on terrorism, Jaishankar said, "In our own immediate neighbourhood, ISIL-Khorasan (ISIL-K) has become more energetic and is constantly seeking to expand its footprint. Events unfolding in Afghanistan have naturally enhanced global concerns about their implications for both regional and international security."

He explained, "The heightened activities of the proscribed Haqqani Network justifies this growing anxiety. Whether it is in Afghanistan or against India, groups like Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed continue to operate with both impunity and encouragement."

He was chairing a meeting on "threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts" at the UN's top body. India is the President of the Security Council for August and the meeting was the third important signature event of the month, after meeting on Maritime Security, UN Peacekeeping.

At the meet, the minister said, "We must never countenance sanctuaries for terrorists or overlook their raising of resources" and without taking Pakistan's name said, when "we see state hospitality being extended to those with innocents blood on their hands, we should never lack the courage to call out their double-speak.". Pakistan had gone to UNSC to get approval for "basic expense" for Lakshar-e-Taiba's leader Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi and Mahmood Sultan Bashiruddin, a Pakistani nuclear engineer both of whom have been listed as international terrorists by the UN.

Drawing parallels with the COVID crisis, he said, "none of us are safe until all of us are safe" also holds true for terror. The meet comes even as Saturday will see the 4th International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism.

During the meet, EAM also paid homage to the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, the 2016 Pathankot airbase attack, 2019 Pulwama terror attack at the high table. Earlier this year, EAM had addressed the UNSC meet and proposed an eight-point action plan to deal with the issue of terrorism, which including the summoning of political will to deal with the scourge, no justification of terror, no double standards on dealing with the issue, and also no placing of blocks on the listing of terrorist.