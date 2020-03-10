Headlines

India

At least five positive cases of coronavirus in Pune: Maharashtra Health Department

Till March 10, a total of 1,29,448 passengers from 1,010 flights were screened at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur airports.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 10, 2020, 10:12 PM IST

The number of positive cases of coronavirus infection in Maharashtra's Pune has reached five, after an individual travelling with a family and their cab-driver tested positive for the infection.

A statement released by the Health Department of Maharashtra on Tuesday read, "After two people were found positive for coronavirus in Pune city on March 9, the search was started for people with whom they came in contact."

An update from the Maharashtra administration later informed that a search is on to mark whoever the family came in contact with.

The statement further read that till March 10, a total of 1,29,448 passengers from 1,010 flights were screened at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur airports.

"It was found that during their journey from Mumbai to Pune there was another passenger in the cab. The passenger has also been found positive for coronavirus. Hence, the total number of people affected with coronavirus in Pune city has reached five. As per the government's direction, screening for all passengers coming from all countries is being done at these three airports in the state. Apart from this, people returned from coronavirus-affected countries are also being searched by a regional survey," the statement read.

According to updates on Tuesday night, around 50 people across India have tested positive for coronavirus. However, there have been zero deaths from the virus in the country so far. 

The World Health Organisation has declared the novel coronavirus as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). To date, it has spread to 115 countries with 114,635 confirmed cases. The virus has claimed over 4,000 lives in countries including China, Italy, South Korea, and Iran.

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has crossed 110,000 with the death toll crossing 4,000. 

 

 

