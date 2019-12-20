Headlines

At least five killed in anti-CAA protests across UP; death toll in state now six

Protests erupted after Friday prayers across various districts in the state as protesters defied prohibitory orders to gather against the new citizenship law.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 20, 2019, 11:23 PM IST

A day after one person was killed during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Lucknow, five more people were reported dead during clashes across Uttar Pradesh on Friday. 

Protests erupted after Friday prayers across various districts in the state as protesters defied prohibitory orders to gather against the new citizenship law and a prospective National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Protests soon turned violent as police used force to disperse demonstrators across various districts. Violence was reported from districts of Bijnor, Saharanpur, Jaunpur, Gorakhpur, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Bahraich, Varanasi, Muzaffarnagar, Sambhal and Firozabad. 

Later in the evening, UP government's Additional Chief Secretary, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said five people died today in the violence during protests.

Quoting police sources, NDTV reported that the number of death in UP was six with two protesters being killed in Bijnor, one each in Sambhal, Firozabad, Meerut and Kanpur. 

Uttar Pradesh Police chief OP Singh claimed that none of the protesters were killed in police firing as "we did not shoot even a single bullet." 

Even on Thursday, Singh had denied firing from the cops. 

"Firing was not done from our side. I do not know how that death occurred, I do not think it has anything to do with this agitation and police action," he said after one person was killed in Lucknow. 

The violence came even as the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday suspended internet services in several districts including capital Lucknow and imposed prohibitory measures.

Internet services were suspended in Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Sambhal and Lucknow even as Section 144 banning large gatherings still remains in place. 

Internet services will remain suspended in Ghaziabad till 10 am Saturday. Mobile internet services and broadband services will also remain suspended in Bulandshahr district until further notice.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which bans the gatherings of four or more persons, is imposed by a District Magistrate in their district. 

Massive protests have erupted in India following the introduction of the contentious new citizenship law.

The controversial law promises citizenship to "illegal immigrants" belonging to minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution in the three countries. 

While critics say that the law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the NRC may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country. 

The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.

