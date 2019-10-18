Trending#

At least five children injured after bus overturns in MP's Hoshangabad

The injured children have been admitted to a nearby hospital.


Madhya Pradesh:

School bus accident , ANI

Updated: Oct 18, 2019, 11:27 AM IST

At least five children were injured after a school bus overturned in Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

The injured children have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

More details are awaited.

Last month, at least 13 people were killed and a dozen others injured in a road accident near the Dhadhaniya police station area in Balesar Tehsil in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, where a bus travelling on the National Highway (NH) 125 collided against a Mahindra Bolero car.

In June, at least five people including one child killed in Uttar Pradesh's Agra today. The incident took place after a private bus rammed into a parked truck. The mishappening occurred on Agra-Lucknow expressway near Fatehabad.

